Board of Peace denies claims US-run ceasefire-monitoring centre in Gaza shutting down

The Board of Peace on Friday denied a report that the US-run Civil-Military Co-ordination Centre (CMCC) in Gaza was being shut down.

The CMCC, part of the US-backed 20-point peace plan aimed at ending the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, is intended to act as the primary hub for stabilisation efforts in the enclave, including monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

"Any claim that the CMCC is closing is wrong," the board said in a post on X. "The CMCC is advancing its efforts every day to continue delivering aid at a level unprecedented in modern history."

Reuters had reported earlier, quoting sources familiar with the matter, that the CMCC's operations would be handed over to the US-led International Stabilisation Force meant to help maintain order in Gaza, and that the small US troop presence would be reduced. The sources said the CMCC lacked authority to enforce the ceasefire or ensure aid.

The Board of Peace said that food aid delivery has tripled, aid diversion has dwindled and nutrition has improved dramatically since the CMCC was founded.

But aid workers in the enclave paint a different picture, pointing to dwindling funds, donor fatigue and increased Israeli restrictions. According to Refugees International, seizures, delays and restrictions often reduce what aid actually reaches people, and the number of lorries allowed in per day is far fewer than needed.

"The CMCC also has played a critical role in advancing security," the board's post added. "The ceasefire has continued to hold despite all the predictions from so-called experts."

Since the ceasefire took effect in October, Israel has continued to carry out strikes in Gaza that have killed more than 800 people, according to Palestinian officials. Israel claims the strikes are aimed at stopping threats from Hamas.

The Board of Peace, chaired by US President Donald Trump, was also founded through the 20-point peace plan and has been tasked with overseeing the peace process in Gaza. About two dozen countries have joined the Board of Peace so far.