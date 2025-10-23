Israeli UN envoy urges international stabilisation force be posted in Gaza as soon as possible

Israel said on Thursday that a mix of regional and international forces should lead the proposed stabilisation mission in Gaza, stressing the need to begin the process swiftly.

Part of the proposed peace plan for Gaza is the establishment of an international stabilisation force that will help to ensure the ceasefire is maintained.

“I think it should be a combination of countries from the region, moderate countries from the region, and other international forces,” Israel’s UN envoy Danny Danon told The National.

“And for sure, they will have to take part in the disarmament and the inspection. You know, it will be a long process but we have to start it as soon as possible."

Negotiations are continuing among UN Security Council members and regional powers over the structure of the mission.

The National has learnt that the US, UK and France are progressing with a Security Council draft resolution that would authorise the ISF to assume broad security control over the Gaza Strip under a UN mandate Gaza Strip as Israeli forces withdraw from key areas. The force is also expected to help disarm Hamas.

The guidelines outlining what and how the ISF will do are still being developed.

Washington has pushed for a multinational stabilisation force in Gaza to oversee security, enable humanitarian aid delivery, and begin the disarmament of Hamas as part of a broader ceasefire framework brokered this month.

Disarming Hamas could prove to be “the toughest issue”, said David Makovsky, a senior adviser to the special envoy for Israeli-Palestinian negotiations during Barack Obama's administration. He warned that Gaza could effectively split into two zones if the militant group refuses to lay down arms.

“Everyone is going to try to see if there’s a Security Council resolution that would provide some sort of an international imprimatur for their presence. But my feeling is the reality and the theory are going to be different,” Mr Makovsky told The National.

“The theory is one Gaza. And the reality is, if Hamas does not disarm, you will see two zones of Gaza and the international system will flock to the more hopeful zone where Hamas is not in control."

He added that he doubted that the ISF would take on a combat role, describing it instead as “more of an advisory force, maybe working along the borders”.

Mr Makovsky said Arab states would be reluctant to disarm Hamas by force, predicting a "West Berlin, East Berlin" of Gaza scenario, with reconstruction concentrated in the about 53 per cent of the territory “inside the yellow line”, where Israel has largely cleared Hamas, while the rest remains under its control.

"They've stayed out of it because they understand this very point … that people are not going to invest their money and just to help Hamas rebuild," he explained.

