Italy and Turkey condemn 'unlawful' Israeli interception of Gaza aid flotilla

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday condemned Israel's seizure of aid ships ​bound ​for Gaza, ​and demanded the ⁠immediate release of all Italian citizens who ⁠have been “unlawfully detained”.

Israel intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters near Greece late on Wednesday, a move the organisers called an act ⁠of piracy and ⁠an “escalation of Israel's impunity”.

Palestinians and international aid bodies say that there is still a shortage of supplies reaching the territory, despite an increase in aid having been guaranteed under a ceasefire reached in October.

Israel, which controls all ⁠access to Gaza, denies withholding supplies ⁠for the enclave's more than 2 million residents, and called the activists on board the flotilla “attention-seeking agitators”.

Boats from the flotilla leave Barcelona's Port Vell earlier this month. EPA Info

The Italian government also urged Israel to respect international law ​and guarantee the safety of those on board the flotilla. It did not say how many Italians had been detained.

“The government reaffirms its commitment to continuing to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza within the framework of our co-operation and in accordance with international law,” Rome said in a statement.

Turkey also condemned the interception of the flotilla, calling it a clear breach of international law and a risk to navigational safety. Ankara also promised to take action to support the flotilla.

Ms Meloni's right-wing government has been among of Israel's closest allies in Europe, but in recent weeks Rome has criticised Israeli attacks on Lebanon, ​which have killed hundreds ‌and injured thousands.

Earlier this month, Italy suspended a ​defence co-operation agreement with Israel due to its actions in the Middle East.

In October last year, Israel's military halted another flotilla assembled by the same organisation. During that incident, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was among more than 450 people arrested by Israeli troops.

The latest flotilla sailed from ⁠Barcelona on April 12. The ships were seized by Israel late on Wednesday in international waters off ​Greece's Peloponnese ⁠peninsula, hundreds of miles ‌from Gaza, the flotilla's organisers said.

“This is piracy,” the group said. “This is the unlawful ​seizure of human beings on the open sea near Crete, an assertion that Israel can operate with total impunity, far beyond its own borders, with no consequences.”

No state has the right to claim, police or occupy international waters, but Israel had done that, extending its control outward to occupy the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Europe, the group added.

Boats participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla leave the port of Xiphonia in Sicily on Sunday. EPA Info

Israel's Foreign Ministry on Thursday said its forces had acted lawfully. “Due to the large numbers of vessels participating in the flotilla and the risk of escalation, and the need to prevent the breach of a lawful blockade, an early action was required in accordance with international law,” the ministry said.

Footage released by the organisers showed Israeli troops boarding a ship, while crew members surrender before being taken on board Israeli vessels.

Greek government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis confirmed ​that 55 ships were sailing about 90km off the Peloponnese coast towards Crete late on Wednesday, ‌followed by Israeli warships and Greek ⁠coastguard vessels.

The crew members from 17 of the boats were ​safely on board Israeli warships, Mr Marinakis said. He added that Athens had not been notified of the ​Israeli interception, which ‌took place outside Greek jurisdiction.