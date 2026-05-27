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Trending Middle East

UN condemns Barakah attack, Israel's invasion in Lebanon and Assad-era chemical weapons found

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

May 27, 2026

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In today's episode of Trending Middle East, the UN Security Council has condemned the drone strike on the UAE’s Barakah nuclear power plant, calling it a flagrant violation of international law.

In Lebanon, Israeli troops have deepened their invasion, advancing beyond the so-called "yellow line” marking their occupied territory.

As talks between Tehran and Washington progress, the fate of 24 billion dollars in frozen Iranian funds has become a key sticking point for a possible peace deal.

In a breakthrough discovery, the Syrian government says it has found remnants of Bashar Al Assad’s chemical weapons programme, including materials and munitions linked to past gas attacks.

And a new report has found that the UAE’s efforts to reduce obesity could boost national productivity by $51 billion.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: May 27, 2026, 5:03 AM
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