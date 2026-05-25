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Trending Middle East

US-Iran talks make progress, Syria set for first parliament meeting and UAE delivers Eid aid to Gaza

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

May 25, 2026

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In today's episode of Trending Middle East, US President Donald Trump tells negotiators to "take their time" as a deal between America and Iran moves closer.

In Bahrain, the High Criminal Court has sentenced nine people to life in prison for collaborating with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

At least 16 people have been killed in a bomb blast on a railway track in Quetta, Pakistan. The explosion on Sunday is the latest in a series ⁠of attacks in Balochistan province, which borders Iran and Afghanistan.

Syria’s parliament is set to meet for the first time since the downfall of former president Bashar Al Assad, after elections were held in areas the government recently regained from Kurdish-led fighters.

The UAE has delivered about 930 tonnes of aid to families in Gaza for Eid Al Adha, including essential supplies, food and clothing.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: May 25, 2026, 5:09 AM
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