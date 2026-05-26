US launches 'self-defence' strikes, Iran set to restore internet and UAE hotels predict staycation surge

In today's episode of Trending Middle East, US forces have carried out what a Central Command spokesman described as self-defence strikes in southern Iran.

Israel’s military says it has conducted a wave of attacks across Lebanon, despite a ceasefire that has been in place since April.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered the restoration of international internet access after months of restrictions across the country, although it is unclear when services will resume.

More than 1.5 million Muslims have gathered in Makkah for the start of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, with increased security measures put in place by Saudi authorities.

In the UAE, hotels are preparing for a surge in staycation bookings over the Eid Al Adha holiday, as the regional war continues to disrupt travel.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.