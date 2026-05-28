Kuwait responds to missile attacks, US shoots down Iranian drones and flood warnings in Syria and Iraq

In today's episode of Trending Middle East, Kuwait said its air defences responded to missile and drone attacks on Thursday morning. It came after US forces carried out new strikes on Iranian drones.

The Israeli military ordered the mass displacement of all of southern Lebanon, telling residents to move north of the Zahrani River.

Iraqi cleric Moqtada Al Sadr said his armed faction, Saraya Al Salam, would integrate into state forces, while Baghdad faces growing pressure to bring other armed groups into its ranks.

Authorities in Syria and Iraq have issued evacuation orders along the Euphrates River amid fears of major flooding.

And the UAE dirham symbol is currently under review to be added to computer and smartphone keyboards.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.