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Trending Middle East

US and Iran reach tentative deal, Lebanon and Israel hold talks and Eid attacks grip Gaza

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

May 29, 2026

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In today's episode of Trending Middle East, a tentative agreement has been reached in negotiations between the US and Iran, but it still requires the approval of President Donald Trump.

A fourth round of talks between Israel and Lebanon is to take place today at the Pentagon. The disarmament of Hezbollah is expected to be the focus of the discussions.

In Gaza, Israeli strikes across the enclave mean the Eid Al Adha holiday has been marred by fear and bloodshed.

Former Yemeni president Abdrabu Mansur Hadi, who was forced into exile after the civil war began, has died at the age of 80.

And a senior Emirati official says the UAE’s first dedicated Arabic language law aims to strengthen national identity.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: May 29, 2026, 5:07 AM
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