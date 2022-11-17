UAE announces 51st National Day public holidays

Employees in the UAE will enjoy a four-day weekend to mark Commemoration Day and the country's 51st National Day.

It will run from Thursday, December 1, through Saturday, December 3, and with Sunday, December 4 being off, employees will be back in the office on Monday, December 5, UAE Media Office said on Twitter.

It is likely both the private and public sectors will enjoy the same number of days off but that has yet to be confirmed by the authorities.

Commemoration Day, earlier called Martyr's Day, is an annual event to remember those who have lost their lives in the line of service.

The day officially falls on November 30, but it has been marked with a public holiday on the following day in recent years, a move that is being repeated this year.

The UAE celebrates National Day to commemorate the formation of the country in 1971.

The holiday marks the day that six emirates bound together to form the UAE, with Ras Al Khaimah joining as the seventh and final emirate the following year.

Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father, led efforts to unite the emirates and became the first President.

What events are planned for National Day 2022?

The UAE will mark its 51st National Day in style with 10 days of celebrations in store next month.

December's festivities will also be momentous for the country as President Sheikh Mohamed will oversee his first National Day as leader, having been elected in May after the death of Sheikh Khalifa.

The traditional National Day show will be broadcast on TV and online on Friday, December 2, followed by live events at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from December 3 to 11.

Organisers have not confirmed specific details of the showpiece December 2 event.

Tickets for the nine shows ― which start at 6pm each day ― are available for Dh200 on the official National Day website.

This year, Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi has a full programme of festivities planned for the National Day holiday, starting on November 28.

A fireworks display is set to take place on the hotel's beachfront on the evening of December 2, although times have yet to be confirmed.

The Grand Dome will double as a family-friendly cultural village with themed activities, a falconer and a dates exhibition, and it will host traditional dance performances from 3pm to 6pm.

Elsewhere, those who sign up for the picnic in the Palace Gardens can catch the National Day air show, while the Palace terrace will put on a live Khaleeji concert at 7.30pm on December 1 and 3.

In Dubai, The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah will host not one but two celebratory shows on National Day. At 9pm on December 2, guests can expect a dazzling fireworks show set against the backdrop of the dancing waters of The Palm Fountain.

The two shows will be a treat for the eyes as well as the ears with the fountain set to the tune of Ya Salam Ya Dubai.

In Abu Dhabi, fireworks usually happen on the Corniche and Yas Island, while in Dubai fireworks can be enjoyed at a range of locations, including The Burj Khalifa, Atlantis, The Palm on Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters Island.

Other emirates will also have fireworks and events planned to celebrate the day.

Last year, stunning Golden Jubilee celebrations took centre stage in Hatta before an audience including President Sheikh Mohamed, who was Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at the time, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, both of whom could at times be seen recording the spectacle on their mobile phones.