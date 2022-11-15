UAE National Day fireworks: The Pointe, Dubai and Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi announced

As the UAE gears up to celebrate its 51st National Day on December 2, plenty of venues are putting together meal deals, discounts, concerts and family-friendly activities. Fireworks will be another big draw, as lavish displays of pyrotechnic prowess are put on during the public holiday.

A number of venues have confirmed they will hold a fireworks show this year, with more expected to follow suit. Watch this space.

Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi

The storied hotel has a full programme of festivities planned for the National Day holiday, starting on November 28. The fireworks display is set to take place on the hotel's beachfront on the evening of December 2, although times are yet to be confirmed.

The Grand Dome will double as a family-friendly cultural village with themed activities, a falconer and a dates exhibition, and it will host traditional al ayala dance performances from 3pm to 6pm.

Elsewhere, those who sign up for the picnic in the Palace Gardens can catch the National Day air show, while the Palace terrace will put on a live Khaleeji concert at 7.30pm on December 1 and 3.

The Pointe, Dubai

The dancing fountain at The Pointe. Photo: The Pointe

The waterfront destination on Palm Jumeirah will host not one but two celebratory shows on National Day. At 9pm on December 2, guests can expect a dazzling fireworks show set against the backdrop of the dancing waters of the Palm Fountain.

The two shows will be a treat for the eyes as well as the ears, as the fountain will be set to the tune of Ya Salam Ya Dubai.

The song, which translates as “Oh my, My Dubai” is a duet by Swedish-Moroccan producer RedOne (real name Nadir Khayat) and Bahraini-Saudi singer Rashed Al Majed. It was originally released as part of last year's Dubai Shopping Festival, and is an up-tempo track that blends Majed’s khaleeji rhythms with RedOne’s signature euphoric dance beats. The track's bilingual verses celebrate the city’s dynamism and diversity.

The two shows can be viewed from any of The Pointe's fountain-facing restaurants — from Alaca, Al Safadi and Zor on the west side to A Cappella, Samakje and Social Distrikt on the east.

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Abu Dhabi

The shopping centre in southern Abu Dhabi's Baniyas area promises to hold the "biggest fireworks show yet in the history of the mall". In keeping with the National Day theme, the colours of the UAE flag will dominate the fire and light show, which can be witnessed on December 2 at 9pm. For more details, visit bawabatalsharqmall.ae.