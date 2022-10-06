Dubai Festival City Mall launches new family-friendly waterfront destination

Dubai Festival City Mall opened a new waterfront destination, Vibes by the Bay, to the public on Wednesday, to much fanfare and some fireworks.

It encompasses shopping options, the travelling water circus Fontana, a food truck arena, green spaces and the promise of live music performances.

It’s based at the mall’s outdoor space spanning Festival Bay and can be accessed via the car park near the Centrepoint entrance.

Making its debut in the UAE, Fontana takes place in Festival Garden, an amphitheatre by the bay. The show is produced by Lebanese group Cirque Du Liban and will be running in Dubai until October 9.

“Guests should expect to see a breathtaking blend of live entertainment, artistic circus performances, captivating shows, amazing aerialists, water jets with special effects, music, lights, comedy, dancers, thrills and more,” said Thierry Antonios, managing partner at Cirque Du Liban's parent company Hat Entertainment, in a previous interview with The National. “This is an experience to awe the whole family.”

The show has had success in Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, so, Antonios says, Dubai was the natural next stop.

Hotspot is the name of the dining area, where food trucks congregate to offer a range of dishes from brands such as Aggressive Burgers, The Meat X and D'lish.

Next month, a private dining experience will be offered at the helipad, where guests can take in the 360-degree views of the waters, and which is a unique vantage point from which to watch the Imagine fountain show.

Festival Bay Market is also taking place in the area, where visitors can pick up products from home-grown brands.

Vibes by the Bay will run until May 2023, when it will close for the summer.

