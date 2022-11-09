Tickets on sale for UAE's 51st National Day celebrations

The UAE will mark its 51st National Day in style with 10 days of celebrations in store next month.

The traditional National Day show will be broadcast on TV and online on Friday, December 2, followed by live events at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from December 3 to 11.

Organisers have not confirmed specific details of the showpiece December 2 event.

Tickets for the nine shows ― which start at 6pm each day ― are available for Dh200 on the official National Day website.

"The show will be open for everyone who calls the UAE home to experience the 51st National Day official public shows for nine consecutive days ... in Abu Dhabi at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre," a message on the website says.

"You can also watch the show live on December 2 on the UAE National Day official website and all local TV channels."

Children under the age of three will be able to attend free of charge.

“This year's ceremony will continue the legacy of bringing the nation and people together in a moment of unity and celebration of the UAE's modern-day pioneers and the creators of the country's collective future,” state news agency Wam said in a statement last week.

Citizens are expected to turn out in force to celebrate the date the Emirates united as one in 1971.

Last year, stunning Golden Jubilee celebrations took centre stage in Hatta before an audience including President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, who was Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at the time, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, both of whom could at times be seen recording the spectacle on their mobile phones.

December's festivities will also be momentous for the country.

President Sheikh Mohamed will oversee his first National Day as leader, having been elected in May after the death of Sheikh Khalifa.