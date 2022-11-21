Where to watch UAE National Day fireworks in Dubai

As the UAE gears up to celebrate its 51st National Day on December 2, plenty of venues are putting together meal deals, discounts, concerts and family-friendly activities. Fireworks will be another big draw, as lavish displays of pyrotechnic prowess are put on during the public holiday.

A number of venues have confirmed they will hold a fireworks show this year, with more expected to follow suit, while Burj Khalifa will display an LED show this year.

The Pointe, Dubai

The dancing fountain at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. Photo: The Pointe

The waterfront destination on Palm Jumeirah will host not one but two celebratory shows on National Day. At 9pm on December 2, guests can expect a dazzling fireworks show set against the backdrop of the dancing waters of The Palm Fountain.

The two shows will be a treat for the eyes as well as the ears, as the fountain will be set to the tune of Ya Salam Ya Dubai.

READ MORE RAK set to break world records with New Year’s Eve fireworks display

The song, which translates as “Oh my, My Dubai” is a duet by Swedish-Moroccan producer RedOne (real name Nadir Khayat) and Bahraini-Saudi singer Rashed Al-Majed. It was originally released as part of last year's Dubai Shopping Festival, and is an up-tempo track that blends Al-Majed's Khaleeji rhythms with RedOne’s signature euphoric dance beats. The track's bilingual verses celebrate the city’s dynamism and diversity.

The two shows can be viewed from any of The Pointe's fountain-facing restaurants — from Alaca, Al Safadi and Zor on the west side to A Cappella, Samakje and Social Distrikt on the east.

Festival Bay

The waterfront extension of Dubai Festival City Mall will put on a four-and-a-half-minute fireworks display starting at 9pm on December 2. The 3,000 fireworks will light up the night sky in synch with the mall's famed Imagine laser and fountain show, resulting in a sensory experience that melds light, water, fire and music.

The Beach, Dubai

The fireworks at The Beach can be seen from The Walk, JBR, Bluewaters Island and the footbridge between the two. Leslie Pableo / The National

The Beach at JBR will have fireworks on December 2 at 8pm. These can be enjoyed from the many dining and leisure destinations dotted along both The Beach (PF Chang's, The Cheesecake Factory, Bosporus) as well as Bluewaters Island (The London Project, The Selfish Bull, Shi et al), which is accessible via a walkway. The bridge itself is also a cool spot to watch the action.

Bluewaters Island

Across the bridge from JBR, Bluewaters Island will host its own display on December 2, also at 8pm. The island will put on a line-up of themed entertainment from 4pm to 10pm on December 2 and 3, including Ayala, Al Harbia and Lewa troupes dancing to Emirati folk tunes along the avenues, plus henna artists, traditional handiworks on sale from local artisans and falconry corners.

Al Seef

The Creek-side venue is known for its traditional architecture set in part of the development, warm hospitality and year-round live shows. Head here on National Day to enjoy a parade from 7pm to 9pm, plus waterfront fireworks displays between 8pm and 10pm.

The area will also host a series of activities until December 4, including Al Harbia and Ayala troupes, a majlis with Arabic coffee and dates, henna and falconry artists, a stage show and arts and crafts workshops for children.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of major firework displays across the UAE over the years

Expand Autoplay The New Year's Eve celebrations in Ras Al Khaimah #RAKNYE 2022 dazzled everyone with a fireworks display that shattered two Guinness World Records. Photo: Marjan RAK/twitter

A version of this article was first published on November 14