Best things to do in Abu Dhabi during the UAE National Day holiday 2021

UAE’s National Day is celebrated on December 2 every year, and with this year being the country’s golden jubilee, it promises to be even more special. To mark the momentous occasion, here’s a look at some events taking place across the UAE capital.

Yas Island

Yas Island will have fireworks and live entertainment for National Day. Charles Crowell / The National

The popular family destination is just the place to be during the National Day weekend. A spectacular fireworks show will take place at 9pm, as well as live entertainment from December 2 to 4, from 5pm to 10pm. The celebrations mark the first in-person display since the beginning of the pandemic, although health and safety measures are still in place.

To sweeten the deal, Yas Island has a Stay and Play package for family staycations. Prices for the staycation packages begin at Dh402 per person for leading hotels, including the recently-opened The WB Abu Dhabi, and include access to one of the three theme parks – Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi – for every day booked. It also includes complimentary tickets to Qasr Al Watan, too.

Thursday to Saturday, December 2 to 4; 5pm-10pm; www.yasisland.ae

The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 23 The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi opened to the public on Friday. All photos by Ruel Pableo for The National

Hammerhead sharks, great barracudas and puffins, visitors to The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi will be able to spot all these and more during a visit to the newly-opened attraction. The venue is home to 46,000 creatures and 300 species, so get ready for special sightings, like the giant python that weighs 115 kilograms and an Asian water monitor lizard dubbed “professor”. There are also interactive experiences including scuba diving, animal feedings and glass-bottom dhow tours that explain more about the animals and their natural habitats.

Thursday to Saturday, December 2 to 4; 10am-10pm; Dh105 for a general admission pass; Al Qana; www.thenationalaquarium.ae

Al Hosn Festival

Qasr Al Hosn will host film screenings, performances, art installations, culinary experiences, crafts and design as part of Al Hosn Festival. Khushnum Bhandari/ The National

One of Abu Dhabi’s most celebrated annual cultural events is returning this month with a 10-day programme that celebrates the UAE’s heritage, craftsmanship and art. The festival, which will take place at the historic Al Hosn site from Thursday, November 25 to Saturday, December 4, will feature film screenings, performances, art installations, culinary experiences, crafts and design.

The festival will open with a parade of 50 classic cars in celebration of the country’s Golden Jubilee. A thematic and chronological programme will then guide visitors across Al Hosn’s buildings and outdoor areas. A series of activities revolving around Emirati heritage, storytelling and crafts will take place around Qasr Al Hosn and House of Artisans.

Thursday to Saturday, November 25 to December 4; 4pm-11pm; Dh15 for children aged 5 to 12, and Dh30 for adults; Al Hosn; www.alhosnfestival.ae

Qasr Al Watan

One of Abu Dhabi’s top cultural landmarks, Qasr Al Watan gives visitors an in-depth look into the UAE’s history, traditions and journey – a great way to spend the National Day weekend. Complementing its existing attractions, visitors will now be able to take in a live performance by the Abu Dhabi Police Band, every Sunday and Thursday at 12.30pm for 30 minutes, a show dubbed Symphony of The Nation.

Open daily; 11am-7pm; Dh60 for adults, Dh30 for children; www.qasralwatan.ae/en/booking

Louvre Abu Dhabi

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Louvre Abu Dhabi is one of the cultural and architectural highlights of Saadiyat Island. Courtesy Louvre Abu Dhabi. Christopher Pike / The National

The museum has put together a public programme for Thursday, December 2, with the museum’s dome to be transformed into an audiovisual installation. The family-friendly event will consist of dynamic, digital wall-mapping, showcasing images and videos of the UAE over the past five decades, alongside a DJ playing nostalgic Emirati music. There will also be a roller-skating rink for an event in collaboration with Madrollers, open to children in the afternoon and to others in the evening.

On National Day, the museum will display artworks from each of the seven emirates, including loans from national museums and institutions in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and others.

Thursday, December 2; Dh150 for the National Day event; Saadiyat Cultural District; louvreabudhabi.ae

Sheikh Zayed Festival

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dances during the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival in 2017. Mohamed Al Hammadi / Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi

It’s one of UAE’s largest cultural events and since the festival celebrates the country’s culture and history while educating visitors about the legacy of the nation’s founder, there’s no better place to spend your National Day weekend. Check the international cultural pavilions and eclectic music performances or take the little ones on amusement park rides. Sheikh Zayed Festival will also be marking the Year of the 50th with special celebrations, details of which are to be announced soon.

Open daily; 4pm-1am; Dh5 for adults; Al Wathba; www.visitabudhabi.ae

Clymb Abu Dhabi

Clymb Abu Dhabi has launched a combo deal to celebrate its second anniversary. Photo: Chris Whiteoak / The National

The venue is home to the world’s biggest indoor skydiving chamber and the region’s tallest indoor climbing wall – so there’s plenty of reasons to spend your weekend there. To make things better, Clymb Abu Dhabi has also just launched a sweet combo deal to celebrate its second anniversary. Adrenaline-seekers can get a First Time Flyer experience with full access to the three indoor climbing walls, as well as photos and videos to commemorate their visit. The package, priced at Dh260, is only available until Monday, November 29, but has is valid until Friday, December 31, 2021. Guests are required to present a valid Green Pass via the Al Hosn app upon entry.

Tuesday to Saturday; 1pm-9pm; Dh260 for the combo pass; Yas Island; www.clymbabudhabi.com/en/offers/second-year-anniversary

Up in the Air afternoon tea

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers has launched a circus-themed afternoon tea to celebrate UAE's Golden Jubilee. Photo: Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

To celebrate UAE’s golden jubilee, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers has launched Up In The Air – an afternoon tea with a twist. During this circus-themed evening experience, talented dancers and acrobats take over the lobby lounge. From dances to complex acrobatic techniques performed on a hotel cart, there will be a lot to keep you entertained. All while enjoying a spread of warm scones with options of lemon curd, strawberry jam and clotted cream, sandwiches and sweet treats. The event also features a 50-layered cake inspired by 50 years of the UAE.

Every Thursday to Saturday; two shows take place at 1pm and 3.15pm respectively; until December 8; Dh325 per adult and Dh285 for children under 12; 02 811 5666; etihadtowers.fbreservations@conradhotels.com

Zero Latency

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 'Outbreak Origins' is the newest zombie game to come to Zero Latency at The Galleria on Al Maryah Island. All photos: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

If you’re looking for something offbeat, why not grab friends for some virtual reality fun? Zero Latency VR, a global leader in free-roam multiplayer entertainment, opened in The Galleria Al Maryah Island earlier this year. Up to eight people can play with or against each other in completely immersive virtual worlds – no cables or wires whatsoever. There are a number of games that can be chosen including the zombie apocalypse favourite Undead Arena, and puzzle adventure game Engineerium.

Open daily; 10am-10pm; Dh150-Dh200 per person depending on the game; Level 3 at The Galleria Al Maryah Island; www.zerolatencyvr.ae.

Jubail Mangrove Park

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Visitors look out over the mangroves at Jubail Island, Abu Dhabi. All photos: Khushnum Bhandari/ The National

For those wanting to make the most of the cool weather and enjoy the natural beauty of Abu Dhabi, Jubail Mangrove Park is the place to be. Learn more about the tides, spot some birds and natural life around, and just bask in the beauty of the mangroves from all angles while strolling on the boardwalk. The tranquil venue also has a number of water sports available, such as stand up paddle boarding and kayaking.

Open daily; 7am-8pm; Dh10 for children, Dh15 for adults, general admission; Jubail Island; park.jubailisland.ae

