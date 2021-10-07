7 new nightlife spots coming to Abu Dhabi: from Dubai favourites to a Buddha-Bar lounge

Abu Dhabi is undergoing something of a development at the moment, with many major new projects, including Yas Bay, Mamsha Al Saadiyat and Al Qana, all nearing completion.

And with those new developments will come an injection of new nightlife spots in the UAE capital, offering everything from laid-back beachside vibes to chic lounges.

Here are seven new Abu Dhabi spots for partygoers to be excited about ...

Cafe Del Mar

Ibiza's famous Cafe del Mar is known for its sunset to sunrise sessions. AFP

Cafe Del Mar, the famous Ibiza hotspot, will open at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island hotel in Yas Bay later this year. Known for its sunset into sunrise sessions on the famous party isle, the laid-back beach club also has outposts in Australia, Thailand, Brazil, Azerbaijan, Romania, Malta, Tenerife and the Dominican Republic, and will now add the UAE capital to the list, marking its first location in the Middle East.

Bambu

Now open in the Cristal Hotel, Bambu is a colourful and lively lounge that brings Amazonian vibes to the capital. With weekly ladies' nights and a roster of DJs, as well as an extremely Instagrammable interior, this new spot is bringing something different to Downtown Abu Dhabi, and is quickly becoming a hit with the capital's party crowd. It's Wednesday Latin Night runs until 4am, so squeeze in that disco nap.

Lock, Stock & Barrel

The popular Dubai pub, known for its lively casual ambience and late-night vibe, will be making its way to the capital this year. Having just opened its third Dubai branch in Business Bay, it will be its first branch in Abu Dhabi, set to open at the new Yas Bay Waterfront leisure hub. Expect pub grub, live entertainment and plenty of sports games.

TVM

TVM will bring the look and taste of a bar, without the alcohol, to The Galleria Al Maryah Island. Courtesy TVM

The Virgin Mary Bar, Ireland’s famous non-alcoholic bar, has expanded to the UAE, with its first international outpost now open in Abu Dhabi. Known simply as TVM, the venue is being hailed as the Middle East's first "alcohol-free bar and restaurant" and has the same look, taste and excitement of a regular bar. TVM is now open at The Galleria Al Maryah Island.

Ting Irie Pon Di Beach

Downtown Dubai’s popular Jamaican bar Ting Irie will be taking things beachside at Abu Dhabi’s new Mamsha Al Saadiyat development. The licensed venue will serve up authentic Caribbean fare, while a DJ will spin reggae and dancehall tracks making for a relaxed atmosphere on Saadiyat’s azure shores.

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar will overlook the waters in Yas Island. Photo: Miral

The Buddha-Bar group and Capital Motion Restaurant Management are collaborating with developer Miral to launch Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar – a sleek spot that will come alive in the evenings, serving mainly Asian and Mediterranean delicacies. Expect sushi, tapas, maki rolls and more. Another Dubai import, expect Bali-esque decor and DJs spinning laid-back tunes, making it the perfect place for evening sundowners.

Asia Asia

Asia Asia in Abu Dhabi's decor will feature cherry blossom trees

Dubai Marina's popular Asia Asia will be making its way to Yas Bay, bringing with it its ever-popular Spice Route brunch, ladies' nights and chic interiors. While Asia Asia is more of a restaurant than a party spot, its lively atmosphere keeps diners at their tables long after they've finished their meals.

Read more

10 restaurants in Abu Dhabi’s Mamsha Al Saadiyat: from Beirut Sur Mer to The Steak Room