When is UAE National Day and why is it celebrated?

The UAE is preparing for its National Day next month as anticipation builds for the country’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

This year promises to be extra special as the annual National Day coincides with the country’s Golden Jubilee, marking 50 years since the UAE was founded.

Official celebrations will take place including a theatrical live show, with many employees given the day off work.

Here is all you need to know about the public holiday.

When is the UAE's National Day?

UAE National Day is celebrated on December 2 every year.

This year, National Day falls on a Thursday, the end of the working week in the UAE.

It is preceded by Commemoration Day, which falls on November 30 but is typically marked on December 1. The day is dedicated to those who lost their lives serving the country.

The government-approved calendar of public holidays shows Commemoration Day and National Day will be nationwide holidays for the public and private sectors.

This means many employees across the country will receive three days off, beginning on Wednesday, December 1, with Commemoration Day, followed by two public holidays to mark National Day on December 2 and 3.

As December 4 is a Saturday, which is a weekend day in the UAE, many residents will be treated to a four-day break from work.

Why does the UAE celebrate National Day?

The UAE celebrates National Day to commemorate the formation of the country in 1971.

The holiday marks the day that six emirates bound together to form the UAE, with Ras Al Khaimah joining as the seventh and final emirate the following year.

Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father, led efforts to unite the emirates and became the first president.

His son, Sheikh Khalifa, has served as president since Sheikh Zayed died in 2004.

This year marks 50 years since the country’s foundation, an anniversary the government has commemorated throughout the year with its UAE at 50 initiatives.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, described National Day as: “A historic day that marks a milestone for our country’s achievements. We pay tribute to the past 50 years of the founding of our country and together work towards the centenary.”

What events are planned for National Day 2021?

The official 50th National Day celebration is taking place in Hatta, the Dubai exclave home to some of the country’s most stunning landscapes including the Hajar mountains and Hatta reservoir.

The event will feature a theatrical show broadcast from a natural location close to Hatta town at 5.30pm on December 2. Limited tickets are available to buy now from UAENationalDay.ae. The show will also be broadcast live.

Shaikha Al Ketbi, head of creative strategy for the Year of the 50th, said: “The Official 50th UAE National Day celebration will feature a spectacular show highlighting the deep connections between people, nature and technology.”

Commemoration events elsewhere in the Emirates are yet to be announced.

The public holiday falls during the continuing Expo 2020 Dubai, which will run until late March and hosts a wide variety of events every week.

Hatta in Dubai will be the site for the Official 50th UAE National Day celebration to mark the nation's Golden Jubilee. Photo: UAE Golden Jubilee Committee

What happened last year?

Last year, the UAE celebrated its 49th National Day under the theme ‘Seeds of the Union’ during the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Abu Dhabi hosted the Seeds of the Union visual show among the mangroves on Jubail Island. It featured a giant, rotating cube that projected images of the country’s past and future.

Light shows were also held at Abu Dhabi’s Qasr Al Watan and Dubai’s Museum of the Future.

Although the Al Fursan Air Show and the fireworks display at Dubai’s The Pointe were cancelled to prevent crowding, the day was capped off by spectacular fireworks displays elsewhere in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, attends the 'Seeds of the Union' National Day show at Jubail Mangrove Park. Courtesy: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Twitter

What are the Covid rules for the UAE’s 50th National Day events?

Authorities have announced the precautionary Covid-19 rules for National Day.

Events and gatherings will require negative PCR test results to attend, and masks are compulsory when close to other people.

