UAE gears up for 51st National Day holiday celebrations

Citizens and residents across the UAE are being encouraged to come together and celebrate the country's 51st National Day on Friday, December 2.

Preparations are gathering pace for this year's showpiece ceremony to mark the birth of a nation which millions of residents drawn from all corners of the globe call home.

Details of the National Day show are set to be revealed closer to the time, but organisers are already calling on the public to get in the party mood.

The official organising committee — led by the team which put together the Emirate's landmark Golden Jubilee event — is inviting government departments, private companies, schools and other organisations to download a special National Day kit, which will include the brandmark of the celebrations.

Read More When is UAE Flag Day 2022 and why is it celebrated?

It will be made available on the UAE National Day website and more information will be posted on social media platforms.

“This year's ceremony will continue the legacy of bringing the nation and people together in a moment of unity and celebration of the UAE's modern-day pioneers and the creators of the country's collective future,” state news agency Wam said in a statement on Monday.

Citizens are expected to turn out in force in honour of the milestone date the Emirates united as one in 1971.

December 2, 1971: The first National Day — in pictures

Expand Autoplay Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father, raises the flag at Union House in Dubai on December 2, 1971, to mark the formation of the UAE. Photo: Al Ittihad

Last year, stunning Golden Jubilee celebrations took centre stage in Hatta before an assembled audience including Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, then serving as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, both of whom could be seen at times recording the spectacle on their mobile phones.

December's festivities will also be momentous for the country.

President Sheikh Mohamed will oversee his first National Day as leader, having been elected in May following the death of Sheikh Khalifa.

Activities will also take place against the backdrop of significantly relaxed Covid-19 restrictions.

Requirements to wear masks outdoors were lifted in February, with mandates on face coverings in indoor settings removed in September.

Safety rules were eased following a significant decline in daily case numbers.

Cases dropped to below 300 on Monday, having surged above 2,500 at the start of the year.