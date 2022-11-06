Almost all Covid restrictions lifted in UAE, authorities say

Almost all Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted in the UAE from 6am on Monday, health authorities announced.

In the next step of recovery from the pandemic, officials said that except for a small number of measures, all Covid rules will no longer be in effect.

"Today we announced lifting all Covid-19 restrictions and ... wearing a mask at all open and closed facilities including places of worship and mosques," said Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

The announcement was made during a Covid-19 briefing, held by the Ncema, on Sunday.

Some rules remain, such as masks must be worn inside health facilities and centres for people of determination.

Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 must also still isolate for five days.

Otherwise, Al Hosn app will now only be needed to prove certificates of vaccination, inside and outside the UAE.

Green pass is also no longer necessary to enter venues or establishments. However, organisers of sports events can still require PCR tests for admittance.

#NCEMA: Today, we announce the lifting of all restrictions and precautionary measures related to #COVID19.

#TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/OA4BTicHFl — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) November 6, 2022

"The UAE government has made tireless efforts during the past period in an effort to contain the most severe challenges of our time," said Dr Al Dhaheri.

"Over the past three years, we have come together to ensure the health and safety of our loved ones, especially the seniors present and residents, people of determination and those with chronic diseases.

"Our efforts that we have deployed together have borne fruit today, thanks to the vision of our wise leadership and its wise decisions in dealing with the pandemic as well as the community efforts in addition to the self sense of responsibility of each member of the UAE community."

Authorities said that the health sector would continue to monitor the situation.

"All the measures that have been announced in our briefing today are subject to update and change according to the latest developments and the epidemiological situation in the country," said Dr Al Dhaheri.

#NCEMA: All announced decisions in the briefing are based on careful studies and continuous research across all vital sectors in the country, and they will be activated at 06:00 on Monday, 7th November, 2022.

#TogetherWeRecover — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) November 6, 2022

Returning to normality

In its previous briefing, on September 26, Ncema said it would end publishing its daily tally of Covid-19 cases, which it first began in March 2020.

During the same briefing, Ncema said that masks were no longer mandatory in most indoor public places.

The use of masks in indoor public places had been in effect for two and a half years.

Other rules that stayed in place were the green pass on Al Hosn app and isolation rules for infected people.

A PCR test was needed every 30 days for the pass to remain green.

Those who are on Evusheld medication, used to prevent Covid-19, also needed to take a PCR test every 7 days for the pass to stay green.

Covid-19 briefings were held regularly during the pandemic — at first weekly, before being reduced to fortnightly — to provide vital information to the public on the country's fight against the virus. The briefings have included announcements of new safety measures.

Ncema stopped holding the briefings in May, saying they would be “reinstated only if exceptional developments arise regarding the pandemic in the country”.