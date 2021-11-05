UAE's official 50th National Day celebrations to take place in Hatta

The UAE's official 50th National Day celebrations will take place in Hatta on December 2, say the committee organising the country's Golden Jubilee Celebrations.

A spectacular theatrical show will be broadcast live on December 2 at 5.30pm from a striking, natural location near the town.

Quote The Official 50th UAE National Day celebration will feature a spectacular show highlighting the deep connections between people, nature and technology Shaikha Al Ketbi, Year of the 50th

People will be able to watch it on the country’s National Day website and all local TV channels.

Afterwards, an event celebrating the country's history will be open to the public from December 4 to 12.

Limited tickets are available to buy now from UAENationalDay.ae.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, celebrated the decision.

“National Day Celebrations, a representation of our culture and identity from all parts of our country,” he said on Twitter, as he posted a video of the announcement.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said on Twitter: "Our Official 50th National Day Celebration will be set this year in Hatta.

"Across the nation we continue to pursue our ambitions with optimism, confidence and a steadfast determination, building on our strong foundations to create a promising future for the next 50 years."

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, said on Twitter: “27 days left to our 50th National Day celebration in the heart of Hatta.”

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, said: ”Our Emirates celebrates its 50th National Day this year amidst the mesmerising nature of Hatta.

"A historic day that marks a milestone for our country’s achievements. We pay tribute to the past 50 years of the founding of our country and together work towards the centenary.”

A celebration of nature

Hatta dam is one of the UAE's most-loved attractions UAE. Photo: Alamy

Shaikha Al Ketbi, head of creative strategy for the Year of the 50th, said: “The Official 50th UAE National Day celebration will feature a spectacular show highlighting the deep connections between people, nature and technology.”

She said the theatrical experience will take viewers on a journey and teach them more about the UAE's history.

“Through unparalleled creative and artistic storytelling, the show will also shed light on the achievements of today and offer a unique glimpse into the promising future that awaits everyone who calls the UAE home," said Ms Al Ketbi.

Equidistant from all seven emirates, Hatta has grown in stature in recent years, thanks to several notable development projects.

The town boasts a striking natural landscape of mountains, dams, lakes and valleys dotted between historical monuments.

Last month, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid revealed a comprehensive development plan for the town that includes the construction of a beach and a new lake, transport systems for the mountain slopes, a funicular and the longest mountain walk in the Emirates.

The projects were unveiled as part of a 20-year Hatta Master Development Plan.

Future of Hatta - in pictures