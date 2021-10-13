UAE leaders mark 50-day countdown to UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations

UAE leaders have heralded the start of a 50-day countdown to the country's landmark Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The nation will mark 50 years since the seven emirates joined together to form the UAE on December 2.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said the hearts of the people of the UAE remain united - under the flag of the UAE.

"Fifty days, and the Emirates will complete fifty years as one state," said Sheikh Mohammed.

"Its emirates are united... Its hearts are united... Its people raise one flag and rule for one constitution and wrap around one president.

"Fifty years to start our celebrations on December 2, 2021, God willing."

His message was shared by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

"In fifty days, our beloved country will celebrate its 50th UAE National Day. We approach this historic milestone with pride in our country’s achievements, gratitude to all contributors to the building of the nation and shared optimism for the promising future that lies ahead of us," said Sheikh Mohamed.

Preparations are gathering pace for historic National Day festivities this December.

The UAE is setting out ambitious plans for another half decade of achievement, while also reflecting on the remarkable rise of the Emirates since 1971.

The country has cemented its place on the global stage in recent years and has a blueprint for even greater success to come.

In September, the UAE rolled out plans for 50 new projects and initiatives to lead towards further prosperity.

The initiatives will be the cornerstone of growth as the country marks 50 years since unification.

Key projects already announced include a plan to spend up to Dh24 billion ($6.53bn) on getting 75,000 Emiratis into private sector jobs and a Dh1 billion fund, under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, to provide micro-loans for university and fresh graduates to support their business projects, in collaboration with UAE universities.