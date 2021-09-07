New images show Hatta dam hydroelectric power station taking shape

A hydroelectric power station project in Hatta is now 29 per cent complete. All photos: Dewa

Construction of Hatta's new hydroelectric power station is about 30 per cent complete.

The hydroelectric power station will use water from both Hatta Dam and an upper dam that is being built in the mountain to create clean energy for Dubai.

Saeed Al Tayer, the chief executive of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), visited the station to review progress of the project, where the service tunnels and excavation site for the generators are already complete.

Quote This will achieve the 'Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050' [directive] to provide 75 per cent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050 Saeed Al Tayer, chief executive of Dewa

The hydroelectric power station has a proposed production capacity of 250 megawatts, storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt-hours, and lifespan of up to 80 years.

Water stored in the upper upper dam will flow through a 1.2km underground tunnel, rotating turbines. The mechanical energy from the rotating turbines is then converted into electrical energy and sent to the Dewa power grid.

In order to reuse the water, clean energy generated by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is used to pump the water back through the tunnel and return it to the upper dam. This means the project is 100 per cent 'renewable'.

Saeed Al Tayer, CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), visited the hydroelectric power station being built in Hatta, to review its progress.

"The pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in Hatta helps achieve the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to comprehensively expand sustainable development in Dubai," said Mr Al Tayer.

"We have a clear strategy and specific objectives to increase the use of clean and renewable energy in Dubai’s energy mix.

"This will achieve the 'Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050' [directive] to provide 75% of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050."

Dewa's efforts to diversify its energy mix include photovoltaic solar panels, Concentrated Solar Power (CSP), green hydrogen production using renewable energy, and studies on wind power generation in Hatta.

The hydroelectric power plant is one of Dewa's projects to provide job opportunities for the people of Hatta and increase tourism in the area.

The construction of the power plant uses the latest and safest drilling techniques to preserve Hatta's geological features and the Hatta Natural Reserve, said Mr Al Tayer.

The service tunnelling operations are complete, with each tunnel measuring 500 metres.

More than 95 per cent of the excavation operations for the 1.2km subterranean water canal have been completed.

The 60-metre-deep excavation site for the area where the generators are due to be installed is also complete.

The project has so far passed 4.6 million safe working hours with no reported injuries.

Dewa is also implementing two other projects in Hatta. These are Dubai Mountain Peak and Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls. Both were announced last month by Sheikh Mohammed as part of six new projects included in the Hatta development plan.

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

Results 2pm Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 1,800m Winner AF Al Baher, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Alla Mahlak, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,400m Winner Davy Lamp, Adrie de Vries, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 1,400m Winner Ode To Autumn, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,950m Winner Arch Gold, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 4.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,800m Winner Meqdam, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 5pm Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,800m Winner Native Appeal, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson. 5.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Amani Pico, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

