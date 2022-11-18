UAE National Day holiday announced for private sector

The UAE's private-sector workers will be given three days of public holidays to mark Commemoration Day and the country's 51st National Day.

Employees will enjoy a four-day weekend from Thursday, December 1, to Saturday, December 3, and with Sunday, December 4 being a day off, employees will be back in the office on Monday, December 5.

The public holiday was announced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Friday.

Earlier, the UAE Media Office confirmed public-sector workers would also be given the same number of holidays.

Commemoration Day, previously called Martyr's Day, is an annual event to remember those who lost their lives in the line of service.

It officially falls on November 30 but has been marked with a public holiday on the following day in recent years, a move that is being repeated this year.

The UAE celebrates National Day to commemorate the formation of the country in 1971.

The holiday marks the day that six emirates bound together to form the UAE, with Ras Al Khaimah joining as the seventh emirate the following year.

UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, led efforts to unite the emirates and became the first president.

The UAE will mark its 51st National Day in style with 10 days of celebrations next month.

December's festivities will also be momentous for the country as President Sheikh Mohamed will oversee his first National Day as leader, having been elected in May after the death of Sheikh Khalifa.

The traditional National Day show will be broadcast on TV and online on Friday, December 2, followed by live events at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from December 3 to 11.

Organisers have not confirmed specific details of the showpiece December 2 event.

Tickets for the nine shows ― which start at 6pm daily ― are Dh200 ($54.45) from the official National Day website.