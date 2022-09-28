When is the next public holiday in the UAE?

The next holiday in the UAE is just around the corner with the celebration of the Prophet Mohammed's birthday taking place soon.

However, while millions of people celebrated Eid Al Adha in July another long weekend is unlikely for most as the Prophet’s birthday takes place on a Saturday.

Private sector workers have been given a holiday on Saturday, October 8 to mark the occasion, which is typically marked by observance and festivities will be kept to a minimum.

When is the next public holiday in 2022?

It is expected that the UAE's next public holiday will be at the beginning of December.

It means the next potential long weekend could be in place for the country’s Commemoration Day and National Day, on December 1 and 2.

These fall on a Thursday and Friday this year, with the official days off for these dates being listed as Thursday, December 1, until Sunday, December 4.

How many public holidays are left this year?

Commemoration Day and National Day in December will be the last potential long weekend off.

Commemoration Day, for those who lost their lives serving their country, will be marked on December 1, and the UAE National Day celebrated on December 2.

In 2023, the first public holiday is likely to be in April for Eid Al Fitr when residents can expect a four-day weekend.

UAE public holidays: in pictures