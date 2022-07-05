Eid Al Adha: President orders release of 737 prisoners

Last year, more that 1,700 inmates in UAE were released before the religious holiday

President Sheikh Mohamed has ordered the release of 737 inmates before Eid Al Adha. Hamad Al Kaabi / Presidential Court ---
The National
Jul 05, 2022
More than 700 prisoners in Abu Dhabi will be released as a result of pardons before Eid Al Adha.

President Sheikh Mohamed said 737 inmates of various nationalities would go free.

The ruling will give an opportunity to people who made a mistake to move on with their lives, state news agency Wam reported.

The decision falls under the humanitarian initiatives of the UAE. The initiatives champion forgiveness and tolerance, and give inmates the chance to start again.

The Rulers of the emirates often free prisoners on religious occasions, of which Eid Al Adha is one of the most significant.

The freed prisoners typically include many who have committed minor offences and financial crimes, or who have shown good behaviour throughout their sentences.

Last year more than 1,700 inmates were released before Eid Al Adha by the Rulers of the emirates.

Eid Al Adha starts in the UAE next week. Employees will enjoy a long weekend with fireworks, parades and other events to mark the festivities.

Muslims prepare for Eid Al Adha — in pictures

People queue to buy train tickets at a railway station in Dhaka, Bangladesh, before the start of Eid Al Adha.

People queue to buy train tickets at a railway station in Dhaka, Bangladesh, before the start of Eid Al Adha. AFP

Updated: July 05, 2022, 12:13 PM
