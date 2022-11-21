Where to watch UAE National Day fireworks in Abu Dhabi

As the UAE gears up to celebrate its 51st National Day on December 2, venues across the capital are putting together meal deals, discounts, concerts, family-friendly activities and, of course, lavish fireworks displays.

Here are three spots to catch them in Abu Dhabi:

Emirates Palace

The storied hotel has a full programme of festivities planned for the National Day holiday, starting on November 28. The fireworks display is set to take place on the hotel's beachfront on the evening of December 2 and expected to start between 9pm and 9.30pm.

The Grand Dome will double as a family-friendly cultural village with themed activities, a falconer and a dates exhibition. It will also host traditional Al Ayala dance performances from 3pm to 6pm.

Elsewhere, those who sign up for the picnic in the Palace Gardens can catch the National Day air show, while the Palace terrace will put on a live Khaleeji concert at 7.30pm on December 1 and 3.

Al Maryah Island

Join us for an unforgettable #UAENationalDay celebration at the Promenade! Don’t miss the spectacular fireworks show and exciting activities on 2 December! #AlMaryahIsland pic.twitter.com/0x2CKnwqCX — Al Maryah Island (@AlMaryahIsland) November 21, 2022

Head to the promenade on Al Maryah Island at 9pm on December 2 and 3 to catch an awe-inspiring fireworks display dominated by the four colours of the UAE flag.

The show is open to the public, although the 5.4km waterfront stretch of the mall's promenade is also home to a number of cafes and restaurants — from Bentley Kitchen and Loca to Nusr-et to the Michelin Guide-lauded 99 Sushi and Almayass — so you can watch the spectacle while enjoying a meal.

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Abu Dhabi

The shopping centre in southern Abu Dhabi's Baniyas area promises to hold the "biggest fireworks show yet in the history of the mall". In keeping with the National Day theme, the colours of the UAE flag will dominate the fire and light show, which can be enjoyed on December 2 at 9pm. More details are available at bawabatalsharqmall.ae.

