Michelin-starred restaurants in Abu Dhabi: Three top eateries awarded stars

The debut Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi was unveiled in a decadent ceremony held at Emirates Palace on Thursday. The Abu Dhabi guide comes five months after the UAE got its first red city guide for Dubai in June.

A total of 42 restaurants made the cut in the capital, with three winning one Michelin star. No restaurant in Abu Dhabi was given two stars and, as with Dubai, none were awarded three stars — something Michelin bestows for what it describes as “exceptional cuisine”.

The restaurants that can now be added to culinary bucket lists are: 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant, Hakkasan and Talea by Antonio Guida, which got one star each, denoting a very good restaurant in its category, according to the Michelin Guide.

A tartare dish at Michelin-starred restaurant Talea by Antonio Guida. Photo: Mandarin Oriental Emirates Palace

“Abu Dhabi's is a rapidly evolving landscape and this is just the kick-off party, a way to ignite the dynamic and raise the bar,” Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, tells The National.

Since its introduction in 1900 by the French tyre company, the Michelin Guide has come to represent restaurants that serve the finest-quality dishes from across the world, with the focus being firmly on the taste of dish, quality of its ingredients and a mastery of cooking, rather than ambience, presentation or price.

Of the restaurants that received an honourable mention in place of a star in this latest city guide, four were also included in the Bib Gourmand category: Almayass, Beirut Sur Mer, Otoro and Tazal.

Yellowtail carpaccio at Otoro, which is one of four Bib Gourmand restaurants in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Otoro

Named after Bibendum, the Michelin Man and the group's official company mascot, the category is “not quite a star, but most definitely not a consolation prize”, says Poullennec. Rather, it recognises “just-as-esteemed establishments” that serve good food at reasonable prices.

Three additional special awards were also announced including the Sommelier Award for Marlon Nuque of Zuma; the Service award for the Li Beirut restaurant team; and the Young Chef Award for Luigi Stinga from Talea by Antonio Guida.

Fittingly, four international Michelin-lauded chefs put together the menu for the evening's celebrations. Simon Rogen, Bjorn Frantzen, Jimmy Ophorst and Cheryl Koh were joined by two chefs from Emirates Palace. The ingredients were sourced by Classic Fine Foods, a supplier of premium ingredients in the UAE, and included everything from oysters and caviar to red snapper and lamb neck.

Restaurants are selected by anonymous food inspectors who are required to travel the world, familiarise themselves with cuisine of all types and eat 300 meals out a year. Inspectors are allowed to cast their vote only once they’ve completed a minimum of three years in the field, says Poullennec.

“The same inspector never visits a place twice, and different inspectors visit a place at different times to monitor consistency,” he explains. “Stars are then allocated based on a collective decision. And this is why for a restaurant that has even just one star, it means a lot to the industry.”

Like its Dubai counterpart, the Abu Dhabi guide is online-only.

List of Abu Dhabi restaurants with Michelin stars

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant, The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace

Talea by Antonio Guida, Emirates Palace

List of Abu Dhabi restaurants in the Bib Gourmand category

Almayass, The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Beirut Sur Mer, Mamsha Al Saadiyat

Otoro, Al Qana

Tazal, Al Qana

List of restaurants selected for the Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi

Al Mrzab, Al Mushrif

Butcher & Still, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island

Byblos Sur Mer, InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Cafe James, Shams Boutik

Cafe Milano, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island

Catch by St Regis, The St Regis Abu Dhabi

Cipriani, Yas Island

Coya Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Dai Pai Dong Restaurant, Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Finz, Beach Rotana

Fishmarket, InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Fouquet's, Louvre Abu Dhabi

Grand Beirut, The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Hoi An, Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri

Li Beirut, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Li Jiang, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

LPM Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Market Kitchen, Le Royal Meridien Al Markaziya

Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi, Emirates Palace

Mazi, The St Regis Al Saadiyat Island

Meylas, Al Muneera

Mijana, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

Moksh, Etihad Towers

Namak, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

Niri Restaurant and Bar, Mamsha Al Saadiyat

Oak Room, Abu Dhabi Edition

Oii, Al Qana

Paradiso, Yas Bay

Punjab Grill, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

Shang Palace, Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri

Silk & Spice, Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche

Tean, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

VaKaVa Pan Latin Grill and Lounge by Richard Sandoval, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Villa Toscana, The St Regis Abu Dhabi

Zuma Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island

