Yas Bay Waterfront: Asia Asia and The Central to open at Abu Dhabi’s new dining and entertainment destination

The launch of Yas Bay Waterfront is keeping Abu Dhabi residents on their toes – and rightly so.

Just last month, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island opened doors on Yas Bay, and we have also been teased with more restaurants and entertainment concepts in the past few months.

And now, Solutions Leisure Group, a food and beverage company in Dubai, along with developer Miral, has shared renderings of two of the exciting concepts that will be opening in Yas Bay this year.

A rendering of the entrance of Asia Asia in Abu Dhabi, featuring cherry blossom trees.

Asia Asia is already a well-established name in the UAE, with a popular branch at Pier 7 in Dubai Marina. However, it will be expanding to Abu Dhabi, and the first look presents an upscale venue, complete with cherry blossom trees at the entrance.

Meanwhile, The Central will be a new concept in UAE's entertainment scene. Little has been shared about the venue so far, but it looks like it will offer numerous seating options, as well as arcade games – much like Dubai's Wavehouse.

"We could not be more excited about the opportunity to bring some of the region's [most popular] nightlife concepts to Abu Dhabi. Upon seeing the outstanding vision of Miral, there was only one decision to make and that was can we build our best venues to date? The answer was yes and that's exactly what we will do," says Paul Evans, chief executive of Solutions Leisure Group.

“The potential of Yas Bay is limitless and with Miral’s vision and drive, this promises to be the most relevant entertainment development in the capital.”

According to a representative, both concepts will tentatively launch in September 2021.

Arcade games and exposed ceiling pipes at The Central in Abu Dhabi, set to open this year. Courtesy Solutions Leisure Group

They will be joining other big restaurants and nightlife destinations scheduled to launch at Yas Bay Waterfront such as Zeera, Bushra, Siddharta Lounge, La Catrina, Akiba Dori and Lock, Stock & Barrel.

The Central is a new concept launching in the region. Solutions Leisure Group

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

