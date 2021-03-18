Yas Bay Waterfront: Asia Asia and The Central to open at Abu Dhabi’s new dining and entertainment destination

They will be joining concepts such as Akiba Dori and Lock, Stock & Barrel

A rendering of the exterior of upcoming Asia Asia in Abu Dhabi. 

Janice Rodrigues
Mar 18, 2021

The launch of Yas Bay Waterfront is keeping Abu Dhabi residents on their toes – and rightly so.

Just last month, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island opened doors on Yas Bay, and we have also been teased with more restaurants and entertainment concepts in the past few months.

And now, Solutions Leisure Group, a food and beverage company in Dubai, along with developer Miral, has shared renderings of two of the exciting concepts that will be opening in Yas Bay this year.

A rendering of the entrance of Asia Asia in Abu Dhabi, featuring cherry blossom trees.

Asia Asia is already a well-established name in the UAE, with a popular branch at Pier 7 in Dubai Marina. However, it will be expanding to Abu Dhabi, and the first look presents an upscale venue, complete with cherry blossom trees at the entrance.

Meanwhile, The Central will be a new concept in UAE's entertainment scene. Little has been shared about the venue so far, but it looks like it will offer numerous seating options, as well as arcade games – much like Dubai's Wavehouse.

"We could not be more excited about the opportunity to bring some of the region's [most popular] nightlife concepts to Abu Dhabi. Upon seeing the outstanding vision of Miral, there was only one decision to make and that was can we build our best venues to date? The answer was yes and that's exactly what we will do," says Paul Evans, chief executive of Solutions Leisure Group.

“The potential of Yas Bay is limitless and with Miral’s vision and drive, this promises to be the most relevant entertainment development in the capital.”

According to a representative, both concepts will tentatively launch in September 2021.

Arcade games and exposed ceiling pipes at The Central in Abu Dhabi, set to open this year. Courtesy Solutions Leisure Group

They will be joining other big restaurants and nightlife destinations scheduled to launch at Yas Bay Waterfront such as Zeera, Bushra, Siddharta Lounge, La Catrina, Akiba Dori and Lock, Stock & Barrel.

The Central is a new concept launching in the region. Solutions Leisure Group

