Best things to do in Dubai during the UAE National Day holiday 2021

The UAE's National Day, which annually falls on December 2, is coming up, and with this being the country's 50th year, or its golden jubilee, you know it’s going to be an action-packed long weekend.

If you’re planning to spend it in Dubai, here’s a list of some cool places to visit and activities to try out.

Visit Hatta

Hatta, an inland enclave 134 kilometres east of Dubai, straddles the Hajar Mountains and borders Oman. Alamy Stock Photo

Hatta is the place to be as the official ceremony for the 50th UAE National Day will take place there, with a spectacular open-air theatrical show taking viewers on a journey through the area's history.

According to Shaikha Al Ketbi, head of creative strategy of the Year of the 50th, the show will be staged at Hatta Dam.

“The floating theatrical experience will take viewers on a journey through the land's history in the lead up to the inception of the union and across the 50 years that followed. Through unparalleled creative and artistic storytelling, the show will also shed light on the achievements of today and offer a unique glimpse into the promising future that awaits everyone who calls the UAE home."

The show will take place every day over a period of nine days, and last for about 90 minutes.

Saturday, December 4 to Sunday, December 12; 4.25pm-6.05pm; Dh300 per person; Hatta Dam; dubai.platinumlist.net

Expo 2020 Dubai

A light show takes place every evening at the largest 360-degree projection dome in Al Wasl Plaza, Expo 2020 Dubai. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Whether you've been there countless times before, or planning your first visit, there's always plenty to do at Expo 2020, and now offers the perfect outdoor temperature for exploring the vast site.

From watching Al Wasl Dome light up at night to the daily performances at Jubilee Park, it’s impossible to cover everything in a day, although the wealth of cool food and beverage offerings will help keep you fuelled.

There will be a huge line-up of shows throughout National Day week, including a drone show, while individual pavilions may have their own offerings for the occasion. More details will be announced soon.

Dh95 for a day pass; expo2020dubai.com

Beach Canteen

Popular outdoor food pop-up Beach Canteen is back for 17 days only. Photo: Beach Canteen

Good news for food lovers: Dubai’s immensely popular dining pop-up, Etisalat Beach Canteen, is back, and this year it’s celebrating the UAE’s 50th anniversary. It'll be going on for 17 days, when visitors will be able to enjoy a variety of dining concepts, live music and children’s activities at the Jumeirah Beach venue.

Thursday, November 25 to Saturday, December 11; Jumeirah Beach Dubai, behind Sunset Mall; beachcanteen.ae

Ain Dubai

Ain Dubai, the world’s highest observation wheel, started spinning in Dubai a few weeks ago, and if you haven’t already been, this is a prime opportunity to see it.

There are a number of packages and time options available, and a rotation will give you some of the best views Dubai has to offer. You can expect activities for National Day weekend to be taking place at Bluewaters Island, with more details to be announced soon.

Open daily; prices from Dh130 for adults and Dh100 for children; aindubai.com

Global Village

This family-friendly venue is a favourite during the National Day long weekend, and this year will be no exception. Book your tickets online, which is cheaper than buying them at the gate, and stroll through the vast space which has a new look, a revamped floating market, a sweet Railway Market, a new fire-breathing dragon and other new attractions. As always, you can expect fireworks at night on special occasions.

The venue has also launched its series of live music concerts for the first time since the pandemic began, with performances taking place every Friday from November 19.

Daily; 4pm-1am; Dh15 online and Dh20 at the gate; Dubailand; globalvillage.ae

Madame Tussauds

Another reason Bluewaters Island is the place to be this National Day weekend is Madame Tussauds Dubai. The world-famous attraction opened its first Middle East branch right at the base of Ain Dubai in October.

Inside, visitors can get up close to wax figures of some of their favourite celebrities, sporting stars and political figures. Personalities given the wax treatment in the UAE include Amna Al Haddad, Kylie Jenner, Virat Kohli, Balqees Fathi, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Nancy Ajram.

Daily; 11am-9pm; Dh135 for adults; Bluewaters Island; madametussauds.com/dubai

Dubai Miracle Garden

Dubai Miracle Garden recently reopened for the winter season with a host of new features. Families will be able to stroll a Smurfs Village, complete with mushroom houses, and take pictures next to their favourite Smurf characters. A floral genie and magic flying carpet carved from foliage are some of the other new highlights at the venue this year, adding to the lush greenery and record-breaking attractions.

Daily; 9am-11pm (weekends); D55 for adults, Dh40 for children 12 years and under, free entry for children aged 3 and under; Dubailand; dubaimiraclegarden.com

Deep Dive Dubai

The world’s deepest diving pool opened in Dubai earlier this year, with its own sunken city. There are packages for every wallet and skillset, so if you’ve been thinking about taking the plunge, this might be the time.

A Discover Snorkelling experience is Dh400 ($108), and includes fins, a snorkel, mask and flotation vest for a one-hour guided snorkel session, allowing guests to see the sunken city. There are also Dive experiences for divers with a certification, and Develop, for first-timers and certified divers looking to expand their skillset.

Wednesday to Sunday, noon-8pm; prices start at Dh400; Nad Al Sheba, Dubai; deepdivedubai.com

Aura Skypool Lounge

Another way to make a splash would be to head to the highest 360-degree infinity pool in the world. Located on the 50th floor of The Palm Tower, Aura Skypool, a newly opened attraction, offers some of the most stunning views of Dubai Marina, JBR and Bluewaters Island on one side and Downtown, with Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa on the other. There are different prices and packages available, depending on your zone, and the time you’re visiting. It's the perfect weather to soak in some sun and enjoy the views.

Open from Monday, November 15; prices are from Dh170 for a standard lounger; The Palm Tower; auraskypool.com

OliOli

The indoor playground features eight galleries with various activities to keep children engaged. Photo: OliOli

Let the youngsters have a blast at the children’s play museum OliOli, which features eight interactive galleries designed to educate and engage with the little ones.

This year, a collaboration between OliOli and Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has led to an immersive exhibition titled My Little World.

The exhibition, which runs from Friday until Saturday, December 4, will feature the children’s stories by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, through interactive reading sessions in Arabic and English as well as hands-on activities related to the stories, in a cool indoor desert campsite setting.

My Little World exhibition is open from Friday, November 12 to Saturday, December 4; Dh126 for a general admission ticket for one child and one adult; OliOli; Al Quoz; olioli.ae/my-little-world/