When is the UAE's next public holiday?

Last week’s public holiday may now seem like a distant memory, but luckily there is not that long to wait until the next ones.

Because in a little over five weeks’ time – at the start of December – employees across the country will receive three days off, which will stretch to four for many, to celebrate the UAE's Golden Jubilee.

According to the calendar of holidays approved by the government, the first three days of the month will be paid holidays for both the public and private sectors.

The break begins with a public holiday on Wednesday, December 1, to mark Commemoration Day, which remembers those who lost their lives serving their country.

It is immediately followed by a further two days off to celebrate the country’s 50th birthday, on December 2 and December 3.

As December 3 is a Friday, many people may already be off that day. Many employees will have a total of four days off, as December 4 is a Saturday.

The Golden Jubilee celebration, which will be marked by events across the country, will be the final public holiday of 2021.

Although 2022 begins with a public holiday on January 1, many will not receive the benefit, as it falls on a Saturday, when a lot of people will already be off.

