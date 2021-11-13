Sharjah unveils 11-day cultural extravaganza for UAE's 50th anniversary

As the UAE gears up for the National Day weekend, Sharjah has just unveiled grand plans for the golden jubilee celebrations.

From November 23 to December 3, residents and visitors can expect a cultural extravaganza to mark the occasion. This includes a number of programmes taking place in different parts of the emirate over the 11 days, such as Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, Sharjah National Park, Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Al Hisn Island in Dibba Al Hisn, Al Madam Municipality, Heritage Village Hamriyah, Kalba Corniche Park and Al Dhaid Heritage Village.

Here’s a look at some of the festivities taking place across Sharjah for UAE’s Year of the 50th

Roaming performances in Khor Fakkan

There will be roaming performances in Sharjah to mark the UAE's golden jubilee. Photo: NNCPR

The festivities for the 50th National Day celebrations will begin in the eastern enclave on Tuesday, November 23, with a wide range of activities, including traditional Emirati music and dance shows. There will be a hot air balloon, while roaming performances by musicians, artists and dancers will turn the streets and squares into a stage. Residents and visitors can also expect musical concerts, acrobatic shows, and theatre performances.

Poetry and music in Al Madam

Visitors and residents of Al Madam city can enjoy a programme of musical shows and poetry sessions on Thursday, November 25, delivered by prominent artists as well as classical Arabic poets. The audience can also compete to win prizes for best video clip about Al Madam.

A celebration of Sharjah’s marine history at Al Hamriyah

On Thursday, November 25, the heritage village of Al Hamriyah will bring Emirati maritime heritage to life through a broad range of activities, including educational and creative workshops, musical shows and Nabati poetry sessions.

An operetta and national march on Al Hisn Island

Also on November 25, a national march will be held from the city centre to the UAE flagpole situated on Al Hisn Island. The activities in the eastern town include an operetta marking the 50th year, and a performance by Omani singer Abdullah Al Wasmi, in addition to celebrations of the history and accomplishments of the country.

A classic car show and fireworks in Kalba

Classic car and bike enthusiasts are in for a treat as Kalba Corniche Park’s classic car and bike show is set to take place on Friday, November 26, revealing a line-up of rare cars and motorcycles. A fireworks display will follow. The audience will also get to enjoy Emirati folk songs performed by traditional Ayala performers.

Entertainment at Sharjah National Park

The Sharjah National Park will host more than 20 different events. Jeffrey E Biteng / The National

The Sharjah National Park has charted out an exciting programme for visitors, with games, entertainment and traditional foods from Monday to Friday, November 29 to December 3. During these five days, more than 20 different events will take place, with audiences enjoying tours, folk dances, competitions and lucky draws as well as traditional food and games.

Creative competitions and poetry nights at Al Dhaid

Visitors and residents of Al Dhaid city will have the opportunity to explore the beauty of Arabic poetry through a series of Emirati and classical Arabic poetry sessions as well as traditional music shows and competitions, from Monday to Wednesday, November 29 to December 1.

Two musical evenings by Emirati artists

Fayez Al Saeed and Balqees will perform at a joint concert on December 1 at the spectacular Khorfakkan Amphitheatre

Leading Emirati singers Fayez Al Saeed, Balqees and Hussain Al Jassmi will entertain fans with special performances during two separate events. Fayez Al Saeed and Balqees will perform at a joint concert on December 1 at Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, while Hussain Al Jassmi will entertain audiences in his trademark style at Al Majaz Amphitheatre, backed by Faisal Al Jasim, Mohammed Al Menhali, and Almas, on Friday, December 3.