New Dubai exhibition introduces children to stories by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Earlier this year, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, launched My Little World – a collection of five illustrated books of short stories based on his early life experiences.

And now, children will be able to watch these stories come to life in a whole new way.

A collaboration between Brand Dubai – the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office and children’s play museum OliOli – have created an immersive exhibition also titled My Little World.

The exhibition, which runs from Friday until December 4, will feature the children’s stories by Sheikh Mohammed through interactive reading sessions in Arabic and English as well as hands-on activities related to the stories at an indoor desert campsite setting.

The exhibition will be open for children to enjoy during UAE's National Day weekend. Photo: OliOli

Participants will experience Sheikh Mohammed’s stories My Mother Like No Other, My First Horse, My Friend the Lion, Camping with Scorpions and My Cave of Treasures. A pet lion, an injured horse and a lost baby gazelle, who are among the characters featured in the books, will also be encountered along the way.

“The event will provide participants with deeper insights into how Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s childhood shaped his character and vision," says Ayesha Bin Kalli, senior executive – marketing, Brand Dubai.

"The reading sessions and hands-on activities have been designed not only to provide children with a unique learning experience but also to spark their creativity, curiosity and passion for reading, which Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid himself has been keen to instil in young minds through many initiatives.” .

Asha Ramchandani, the co-founder of OliOli, says they are honoured to create the immersive experience that will help children dive deeper into the stories from Sheikh Mohammed's books.

“The event will give children the opportunity to explore the experiences, ideas and values that His Highness’s stories have so compellingly conveyed," she says.

"We are privileged to have the opportunity to bring to life the stories from His Highness’s childhood and the insights he gained, using many engaging exercises that will capture the imagination of children, creating an unforgettable and enriching event.”

My Little World exhibition is open from Thursday, November 12 to Saturday, December 4; Dh126 for a general admission ticket for one child and one adult; OliOli; Al Quoz, Dubai; olioli.ae/my-little-world/