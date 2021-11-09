Nancy Ajram's fashion evolution in 31 pictures: how the Queen of Arab Pop's style matured

She has been in the public eye since 1998, and in the last 23 years, Nancy Ajram, 38, has become one of the most famous faces in the Arab world.

Known as the Queen of Arab Pop, the Lebanese singer, who is performing this weekend at Expo 2020 Dubai, is famous for her big vocals, catchy pop hits and mellow tunes. But she is also famed for bringing a dose of glamour with her everywhere she goes.

In the early days of her career, it wasn't unusual to see the Salamat singer pair jeans with a colourful top on stage, however eye-catching gowns have been a reliable default look during her time in the public eye.

On stage, ballgowns are a go-to look for Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram. AFP

Travelling across the Middle East, Ajram makes regular appearances in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Tunisia, Egypt and Jordan, as well as delighting home crowds in Lebanon. On stage, she turns to slinky gowns, with lashings of velvet, sequinned, satin and beaded texture. She is always turned out to perfection, with a big blow-dry and flawless make-up.

Off-duty, she teams jeans with crisp shirts and big sunglasses.

Aware that she has grown up in the public eye, Ajram told Vogue Arabia in a 2019 interview: “I sought [a] change in appearance because I can no longer reflect the image of the cute girl.

“Yet I am also convinced that no matter what I do, my audience will always see me as someone with a baby face. Perhaps this has something to do with my smile. That’s what those who have been following me for the past two decades tell me. But I also like to appear as a woman whose clothes and body do not hinder her from expressing her feelings and choices.”

Scroll through the gallery above to see more images of Nancy Ajram over the years.