Sheikh Zayed Festival organisers reveal this year's activities

One of the UAE’s largest cultural festivals is back.

The annual Sheikh Zayed Festival will be held this year in Al Wathba, a 50-minute drive from Abu Dhabi Corniche, from Thursday, November 18 to April 1.

Resembling a fort, the site will host international cultural pavilions, eclectic musical performances and amusement park rides.

The Year of the 50th zone will detail the UAE's journey over the past 50 years, beginning with the aspirations of the late Sheikh Zayed, the country’s Founding Father.

There will also be exhibitions and neighbourhood zones, with markets selling traditional Emirati handicrafts.

Workshops will teach local agricultural practices and explore the important role the late Sheikh Zayed played in developing farming methods.

The Emirati Civilisation and Culture Zone will include a Racing Festival by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. The stunning gallery includes presidential camels that have won some of the world's most prestigious races.

There will also be an event dedicated to the Emirati traditions of keeping Saluki dogs, and falconry.

Although the UAE’s heritage will be a big focus at the festival, there will be replicas of 21 traditional neighbourhoods from different nations and civilisations, as well as theatres and folklore performances from across the globe.

Al Forsan International Sports Resort will participate for the first time this year, providing a variety of activities for the family, including karting, shooting, archery, driving and flight simulations, bungee jumping and trampolining, zip lines, remote-controlled cars and a horse arena.

A dedicated education and entertainment zone will host activities for the little ones, including a children’s circus, storytelling area and children’s magician.

There will also be a huge amusement park for all ages.

Other highlights include lessons on how to renovate classic cars, special presentations on purebred Arabian horses and performances by a military band.

The festival will run every day from 4pm until midnight.