Sheikh Zayed Festival to begin on November 18

Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival, one of the UAE’s largest cultural events, will begin on Thursday, November 18.

Named in honour of the late Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father, it celebrates the country’s cultural history, showcases the rich diversity of its traditions and educates visitors about the legacy of the nation’s founder and the UAE’s arts, crafts, customs and food.

It is hosted at Al Wathba, a 50-minute drive from Abu Dhabi Corniche. The normally tranquil area is transformed for a few months every year to host the annual cultural jamboree, which coincides with the UAE’s National Day celebrations.

The festival, which will run until April 1, 2022, attracts more than a million visitors every year and includes events suitable for all ages.

Resembling a fort, the site will host international cultural pavilions, eclectic music performances and amusement park rides.

The organising committee said the festival would focus on preserving the Emirates’ heritage and enhance Abu Dhabi’s stature as a leading tourism and cultural destination in the region.

Sheikh Zayed Festival will mark the Year of the 50th with National Day celebrations in December. It will also host New Year’s Eve celebrations and an International Civilisations March, as well as Al Wathba Costume Show.

Last month, the festival’s organising committee unveiled a new identity and logo, featuring a hawk and Al Maqta Bridge on its design, reflecting the country’s past traditions, bright future and optimistic vision for the next 50 years.