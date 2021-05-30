Thiago Silva thanks former Chelsea boss for Champions League success: 'Without Lampard, I would not be here'

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva paid homage to Frank Lampard for bringing him to the club, and said he hoped the former manager was happy with their Champions League success.

The Blues began the campaign with Lampard in charge before the former Chelsea captain was dismissed in January after a poor run of form and replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

The transformation under Tuchel was immediate, with Chelsea unbeaten in the German's first 14 matches. They reached the FA Cup final and finished fourth in the Premier League before signing off their season in style with a 1-0 win over Manchester City to win a second European Cup.

Brazilian Silva, 36, moved to Stamford Bridge at the start of 2020/21 under Lampard, and said his former boss could be proud of his contribution to their Champions League success.

"Without Lampard, I would not be here," Silva told French broadcaster RMC Sport. "I'm very happy, and I hope he will be too."

Silva was replaced by Andreas Christensen just before half time of Saturday's final after picking up an injury.

But that disappointment was set aside at the final whistle and Silva reflected on his achievement after falling at the final hurdle with PSG last year.

"This is the most important moment in my career. I'm truly very happy. We didn't manage it with PSG but today I'm happy. I hope PSG do it too," Silva said.

"Each time PSG were knocked out, it was made out to be my fault. It's a shame. I did everything I could for the team."

