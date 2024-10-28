Things to do in the UAE this week, from the Museum of Candy to a supercar show

From a supercar event in Dubai to a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/halloween/" target="_blank">Halloween</a> concert in Abu Dhabi, this week's events calendar is buzzing. Watch out for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/10/14/halloween-children-family-friendly-dubai-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Halloween events</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/10/22/christian-louboutin-diwali-shoes/" target="_blank">Diwali </a>festivities, which are set to bring even more energy to the Emirates, as venues run themed promotions and activities ramp up. Here <i>The National </i>rounds up seven things to do around the emirates from October 28 to November 3. Take friends or dare to go alone to a scary movie night to kick-start <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/10/15/halloween-parties-for-adults-dubai/" target="_blank">Halloween</a>. All branches of Vox Cinemas are offering a 30 per cent discount on select horror titles, including <i>Hellboy: The Crooked Man, Never Let Go </i>and <i>Three. </i>Guests need to book tickets online and use the code “Horror” to use the discount. While in the mood for all things spooky, ditch the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2023/07/11/the-evolution-of-cinema-food-in-the-uae-a-brief-history/" target="_blank">popcorn</a> in favour of the limited-edition pumpkin burger, available at Vox in collaboration with Heinz. Moviegoers can also opt for the Halloween burger combo, which includes a beef burger, a bucket of popcorn and a cup of pumpkin spice bubble tea. The discount lasts until Wednesday, while the pumpkin burger is on the menu until Sunday. <i>Daily, various timings and locations; uae.voxcinemas.com</i> Emirati artisans and craftsmanship take the spotlight at the annual Traditional Handicrafts Festival in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/10/15/al-ain-abu-dhabi-adventure-culture-history-tourism/" target="_blank">Al Ain</a>, which begins on Tuesday. Held at Souq Al Qattara, the event features dozens of local vendors, selling everything from home decor to edible goods. Workshops and other interactive events focused on promoting Emirati heritage, customs and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/06/28/emirati-family-traditions/" target="_blank">traditions</a> will also be held throughout the festival, which runs until November 17. Traditional musical performances are also on the cards, courtesy of Bait Al Oud and the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/abu-dhabi-s-al-qattara-arts-centre-celebrates-10-year-anniversary-with-two-special-exhibitions-1.1207896" target="_blank"> Al Qattara Arts Centre.</a> <i>Daily, 9am-1pm and 4pm-11pm; until November 17; free; Al Ain; abudhabiculture.ae</i> Classical music lovers who want to lean into the seasonal fun can head to<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/06/cultural-foundation-abu-dhabi-swan-lake-flamenco/" target="_blank"> Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation</a> for the Halloween Classics concert by the Youth Orchestra and Choir (comprising music students in the UAE), under the baton of Aldo Dotto and Helen Kerr. Eerie compositions are on the line-up, including <i>Furientanz </i>by Gluck, <i>Danse Macabre </i>by Saint-Saens and <i>This Is Halloween</i> from the 1993 film <i>Nightmare Before Christmas </i>by Danny Elfman. <i>Wednesday; doors open 6pm; from Dh50; Cultural Foundation, Abu Dhabi; abu-dhabi.platinumlist.com</i> The Museum of Candy will open its doors in Dubai on Halloween day. The family-friendly attraction has 15 pink-toned rooms with engaging activities, including a candyfloss bath, gummy bear pool and chill ice-cream room. Expect plenty of sweets tastings or order from the museum cafe, which sells everything from coffee and milkshakes to ice creams and, unsurprisingly, candy. <i>Monday to Thursday, 10am-10pm; Friday to Sunday, 10am-midnight; from Dh99; Umm Hurair Street; themuseumofcandy.com</i> Head to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/05/29/reem-mall-abu-dhabi-activities/" target="_blank">Reem Mall</a> to browse through its two-day farmers' market. Emirati businesses will take centre stage, with plenty of fresh local produce on display, as well as other items such as pure honey from Liwa farms. Little ones can enjoy workshops on-site, including child-friendly <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/home-garden/2024/05/05/gardening-uae-summer-plants/" target="_blank">gardening</a> activities and eco-art sessions to create pieces out of recycled materials. <i>Friday and Saturday, noon-8pm; Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi; reemmall.ae</i> Combine a road trip with an Argentinian meal in the northern emirate of Ras Al Khaimah at the newly launched dining experience by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/02/03/anantara-mina-al-arab-ras-al-khaimah-review/" target="_blank">Anantara Mina Al Arab in Ras Al Khaimah.</a> Asado by the Beach features traditional parrilla grilled dishes, such as Provolone cheese with figs and semi-dried tomatoes, and anticucho de pulpo or octopus grilled tails served with aji verde and creamy polenta. Meat lovers can opt for the rib-eye steak, tenderloin or organic baby chicken, while seafood enthusiasts can sample sea bass, salmon and tiger prawns. <i>Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 7pm-10pm; Dh275 per adult; Ras Al Khaimah; 07 204 2222</i> Petrolheads can head to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/08/10/how-a-dubai-autodrome-race-inspired-the-hollywood-film-gran-turismo/" target="_blank">Dubai Autodrome</a> for AutoMadness 2024. Dozens of show vehicles will be on display, from classics to super and hypercars, as well as quirky customised and painted models. There will also be parades, roll races, drift shows and free driving activities on the circuit. For those wanting to display their own cars, there is an opportunity to register a vehicle to be a part of the show. Simulation driving stations are also available. <i>Saturday and Sunday, 2pm-11pm; from Dh110; Dubai Autodrome; supercarmadness.ae</i>