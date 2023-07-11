The evolution of cinema food in the UAE: a brief history

The quintessential movie food is a fresh bucket of popcorn sold at concession stands that also brim with a colourful variety of sweets and sodas – the triple threat of cinema snacking.

For years, food options were limited to these items. But recently, cinemas have been sending eager movie buffs into option paralysis, dithering in long queues before the film starts because they don't know whether to get a popcorn and New York-style hot dog sandwich combo or a platter of Arabic treats and a Wagyu burger.

Lobster rolls by Roxy Cinemas. Photo: Roxy Cinemas

Theatres today have redefined the concept of dinner and a movie, seemingly fusing the two together with gourmet offerings. And the UAE is where the action is at.

“When Vox Cinemas first opened in 1999, our menu was limited to 14 core items. Today, we offer a wide range of signature food and beverages to cater to different budgets and preferences,” a representative tells The National.

About 50 items are on the Vox Cinemas menu, including seven different flavours of popcorn, as well as nachos, chicken nuggets, masala sweetcorn and even vegan burgers. The menu expands even more at special in-cinema dining experiences, where full courses are served.

Another regional movie operator, Roxy Cinemas, has a menu that was recently revamped to “take finger food to another level”, says Murray Rea, director of operations.

In addition to the typical popcorn, they sell lobster rolls, pastrami sandwiches, pies and salads.

When did this happen?

Historically, concession stands were independent from theatres. Hawkers and food vendors sold snacks, and for a while, cinema owners were quite hostile towards them.

The Great Depression hit the US in the late 1920s and cinemas were squeezed, prompting them to include food and beverage operations. They installed sweets dispensers and leased space to popcorn vendors.

According to Andrew F Smith's Popped Culture, it did not take long for theatres to realise the lucrative addition of popcorn. By 1930s, they were selling it in-house, investing in their own concession stands. No big capital was needed to sell popcorn, but they could offer it for significant prices to turn a profit.

This was the beginning of the full cinema experience. Cinemas were soon being built with the food bar as one of the major considerations. There was demand for it, as written by Maggie Valentine in her book The Show Starts on the Sidewalk.

She said the rising popularity of television during the 1940s threatened theatre attendance, and owners became even more reliant on snack sales for sustenance.

Vox Cinemas' Sweet Inc, a build-your-own dessert experience at the Mall of the Emirates branch. Photo: Vox Cinemas

This history reflects a similar movement in the cinema scene today, where operators such as Vox Cinemas and Roxy Cinemas are placing prime importance on a fuller theatre experience that appeals to peoples' desire to eat good food while watching a good film.

“Changes in our food offerings are driven by our guests’ valuable feedback,” says the Vox Cinemas representative.

Vox Cinemas is present across eight markets in the region and part of its menu creation is ensuring to “cater to the demands of each local community”.

Meanwhile, Roxy Cinemas says it collaborates regularly with culinary experts and chefs.

“Changes in our food offerings are driven by our guests’ valuable feedback”, says Rea, who adds that more and more guests are “seeking out distinctive and improved experiences”.

“Audiences now anticipate a full entertainment package since the moviegoing experience has developed beyond merely watching a movie,” he says.

“The future of cinema food, therefore, holds great potential for innovation and customisation.”