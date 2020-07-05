Indoor theme parks and summer camps in Dubai now open

Here’s a look at some of the precautions being taken as activities restart in the emirate

Indoor theme park IMG Worlds of Adventure will soon reopen to the public. Antonie Robertson / The National

Janice Rodrigues
Jul 5, 2020

In a new circular, the Government of Dubai and Dubai Economy have announced the reopening of recreational activities, indoor theme parks and summer camps for children.

It is the latest in a long line of moves to ease the restrictions in Dubai, which also includes the reopening of spas and massage services.

Recreational activities include fun fairs, facilities offering rides, soft play areas, indoor and inflatable playgrounds, virtual and edutainment facilities, arcades, escape rooms, as well as spaces offering interactive entertainment.

However parties and social gatherings, and baby and toddler soft play areas (ball pits for example) are still not allowed.

Indoor theme parks can also resume operations, although one-on-one meet and greets, events, live entertainment and parties, parades and social gatherings are still prohibited.

Each ride will allow one individual per vehicle (unless it's a family, in which case, they can be seated together). Every alternative vehicle is to be left empty. Wherever possible, a single person use of the ride is encouraged, and when it comes to group games, two metres of social distancing needs to be ensured.

However, Dubai Parks and Resorts announced last week it will postpone reopening until Wednesday, September 23, as part of an enhancement programme that includes 12 new rides coming to the theme park. Indoor entertainment destination IMG Worlds of Adventure is scheduled to open on Friday, July 10.

Meanwhile, all summer camps running in all types of facilities (including child centres, sports clubs, gyms, schools, hotels and libraries) are now allowed to reopen for children. However, nurseries will remain closed for the time being.

Strict safety measures have to be followed as these facilities and services resume operations. There will be mandatory temperature screenings, face masks, and social distancing protocol (two metres between individuals) while cleaning and hygiene requirements will also be in place.

According to the circular, all facilities should designate a hygiene officer from the team to supervise the daily cleaning and to ensure hygiene precautions are being followed.

In light of the announcement, entertainment venues such as Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFly Dubai reopened to the public on Saturday, July 4.

Ruwais timeline

1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established

1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants

1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed

1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people.  

1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex

2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea

2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd

2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens

2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies

2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export

2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex.

2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 

2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital

2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13

Source: The National

