UAE megaprojects 2022: new developments in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Northern Emirates

Time seemingly stood still for much of the world at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

But in the UAE, the landscape continued to evolve with new developments coming to fruition.

Under-construction skyscrapers have grown taller, plots of land have been cleared, and fresh projects have been announced by the government.

This year is very much shaping up to be another filled with mega-project progress – and not just in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, but the Northern Emirates as well.

See our list below and slideshow above of what's in the pipeline, and note that original completion dates may have been subject to change:

Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi in March unveiled plans for a new museum in the Cultural District on Saadiyat Island.

Named the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, the project is currently under construction and is due to be completed at the end of 2025.

It will be home to some of the rarest specimens on the planet. Its galleries will span a 13.8 billion-year journey through time and space, from the the beginnings of the universe to a glimpse at its possible future.

Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences

Could there be a better address than this?

The residences will be within Saadiyat Grove and the development has an expected handover date of 2025. It will comprise 400 apartments including studios, one, two and three-bedroom apartments and five penthouses.

The building itself is inspired by Louvre Abu Dhabi, with art and sculptures chosen that resemble those exhibited by the museum.

Living Room - Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences by Aldar. Photo: Aldar

Saadiyat mixed-use development

Aldar in April said it had acquired 6.2 million square metres of land on Saadiyat Island as part of its plans to develop a Dh15 billion ($4bn) mega mixed-use project.

The integrated community will include nearly 2,700 residential units, most of which are villas, and will be home to more than 15,000 people when complete.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2022 over a four-year development period.

Sharjah forest community

A Dh8 billion Sharjah megaproject featuring a vast forested community and a host of leisure attractions is taking shape.

Masaar, which is being overseen by real estate developer Arada, will feature 4,000 villas and town houses split into eight gate districts with a 'green spine' of 50,000 trees across 19 million square feet.

The ambitious mixed-use scheme was launched in January 2021 and will be in the heart of the Suyoh district of the emirate.

The first homes are due to be handed over in the first quarter of 2023.

Reem Hills

Abu Dhabi's Reem Island, a popular location for residents of the capital, will receive a new community featuring a man-made hill.

Q Properties' Reem Hills, its new Dh8 billion ($2.1bn) gated development, has been designed with enhanced greenery “to encourage its residents to indulge their senses”, the company said on Thursday.

As well as the man-made hill, the villa project will offer beach access, parkland, schools, mosques, a community centre and retail outlets.

Falcon Island

Ras Al Khaimah-based developer Al Hamra's a Dh1 billion project will be built within the Al Hamra Village residential community that also has a shopping mall, a yacht club and hotels.

The construction on the project is set to begin in the second quarter of 2022 and will be completed in 24 to 28 months. It will have 501 villa units, ranging from two to seven bedrooms with prices starting from Dh1.2m.

Reem Mall

Abu Dhabi's ever-evolving Reem Island has one particular project that has been developed on a large scale – and that is Reem Mall.

The island already boasts Boutik Mall, but this will be on another level and will mean residents won’t necessarily need to island-hop over to Al Maryah, which is home to the well-stocked Galleria Mall.

Reem Mall will have more than 450 stores, a hypermarket, two food courts and a multiplex cinema, plus Snow Abu Dhabi which is set to be about four times the size of Ski Dubai.

Royal Atlantis Resort

Why have one Atlantis on Palm Jumeirah when you can have two? This one doesn’t have the iconic arch of the long-time hotel at the tip of the island, but is does, according to its website, have “a playful contrast between fire and water”. The architecture is typically eye-catching.

The right wing of the Royal Atlantis will house 231 residences, while the left will be made up of 795 guest suites. The two are linked by an infinity swimming pool that is 90 metres above the ground.

Hatta tourism

The town of Hatta is to be transformed into a major tourism destination, with an inland beach, lake and cable-driven mountain railway.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, unveiled the latest vision for the town.

Hatta, near the border with Oman, has in recent years been transformed into an adventure getaway, with mountain biking and kayaking popular activities.

Midfield Terminal

It may not be welcoming passengers yet, but the hulking Midfield Terminal is very much part of the Abu Dhabi landscape as you reach the outskirts of the city.

It will be able to process 8,500 travellers per hour once open and spans and spans 742,000 square metres. No opening date has been confirmed yet.

Museum of the Future

The eye-catching structure on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road has already provided some fantastic Instagram snaps as it nears completion.

The building's exterior is made up of 1,024 pieces that were manufactured by automated robotic arms and installed over the course of 18 months.

The Dh500 million museum's outer shell extends over more than 17,000 square metres and is covered in Arabic calligraphy illuminated by solar-powered LED bulbs at night.

It combines elements of exhibition, immersive theatre and themed attraction.

It will open to the public on February 22.

Expo 2020 Dubai site - District 2020

The show will go on. Dubai's Expo may have ended but work is now under way to transform it into District 2020.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has appointed a committee to oversee the development of the next stage of the site.

When transformed into District 2020, it will become the UAE’s first 15-minute city, a cycle-friendly, traffic-free suburb of the growing metropolis.

It will include an autonomous-vehicle route, a 10-kilometre cycling track, interconnected, wide pedestrian pathways and a 5km jogging track.

It will also have space for 85 start-ups and small businesses when it opens to its first corporate tenants towards the end of this year.

Meydan One Mall

Malls are not just about shops and restaurants these days, they are more a living, breathing experience. This one, located between the existing Meydan racecourse site and Al Khail Road, is certainly slated to have a little bit extra – including a 1km-long indoor ski slope and winter village, plus a 400-metre Central Canyon and football and cricket facilities.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held in March 2017.

Al Qana

Abu Dhabi's new waterfront entertainment complex is partially open with more to come. The 2.6km canal-side development features an aquarium, e-sports academy and adventure activities.

The centrepiece aquarium was the first project to open its doors at Al Qana. It launched in November, and is spread across 10 zones, and is home to 46,000 creatures and 300 species..

The Fairmont Marina Residences construction site seen from the observation tower at Marina Mall in Abu Dhabi. Christopher Pike / The National

Fairmont Marina Abu Dhabi

Architecturally very similar to Dubai’s Atlantis The Palm, this Accor hotel now dominates Abu Dhabi’s Corniche skyline.

Initially anticipated to open in March 2020, the 39-storey building will offer a private beach, five swimming pools and watersports facilities. There will be 563 guest rooms, with King, Twin, Deluxe, Gold and Signature categories.

Jubail Island

A haven of tranquillity, Jubail sits between Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Island and Yas Island and is set to become an upmarket residential community.

The 45 million-square-metre island already contains a large mangrove park and the developer is planning to add restaurants, a beach club, a business centre, sports facilities, schools, clinics, nurseries and a community centre.

Homes for more than 5,000 residents are set to be built. A contract to build the first 300 villas was awarded to Arabian Construction Company in April 2021 and 60 per cent of the site's infrastructure was said to be already complete. The first villas will be ready by the fourth quarter of 2023.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi

Construction on the tourist attraction has been gathering pace on Yas Island. It was said to be 40 per cent complete in October 2020, with work set to be finished by the end of 2022.

The 183,000-square-metre venue will boast purpose-built habitats and ecosystems housing a variety of species. It will be home to the UAE's first dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return centre.

One Zaabeel

This pair of towers is located next to Dubai's Trade Centre and connected by a 7,700-tonne bridge.

Once completed, the buildings will feature luxury residences, a hotel, offices and retail spaces.

Tower A is 304 metres high and topped out in April 2021, while the 241m Tower B was topped out earlier.

Yas Bay

Parts of this project on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island, such as the Etihad Arena and Hilton hotel, are already open to the public.

But there's plenty more to come.

There will be 15,000 residences and the new headquarters of TwoFour54, the media free zone that operates from Khalifa Park, which is expected to be ready this year.

It was said in September that the construction of Yas Creative Hub, Abu Dhabi’s newest hub for the media, gaming and entertainment industry, is 95 per cent complete.

Ciel Dubai

The city already has the world’s tallest hotel – the 356m Gevora Hotel. However, there’s set to be a new record holder, and once again it’s going to be in Dubai.

Construction of Ciel tower in Dubai Marina is under way and it will eventually reach 360m according to developer The First Group.

It will have 1,209 luxury hotel suites and serviced residences spread over 82 levels, plus a glass observation deck with 360-degree views.

Dubai CommerCity

The first phase of the Dh3.2 billion e-commerce free zone has just been launched.

It is being built at the project in the Umm Ramool area of the city, close to Dubai International Airport.

The first phase will have a 'business cluster' with more than 95,000 sqm of offices and 50,000 sqm of logistics units and "multi-client warehouses".

Abu Dhabi Hindu temple

Construction is well under way at the Abu Mureikha site, with the foundations expected to be completed in April 2021 and the outer structure to start taking shape in the following months.

The UAE's first Hindu temple, it will be the largest centre in the country for people of all faiths to learn about Indian culture and the Hindu religion when it opens in 2023.

It will feature an amphitheatre, prayer halls, library, community centre, play area for children, parks, visitor centre and food court.

Abrahamic Family House

Designed by the renowned British architect Sir David Adjaye, it will be a place for religious tolerance and education, bringing faiths together with a mosque, a church and a synagogue on the same site on Saadiyat Island.

The vision for the Abarahamic Family House originated after the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together by Pope Francis and the Grand Imam Ahmed Al Tayeb in February 2019.

The project’s anticipated completion date is in 2022.

Kalba regeneration

Sharjah’s east coast exclave is the focus of a major revamp, which will see the restoration of one of the emirate’s most historic houses, construction of a clock tower roundabout and the opening of a revamped Corniche.

Then there’s the Kalba Heritage Museum project – a sail-shaped museum will be built on the seashore.

The projects are expected to provide a big boost to tourism in the area.

Dibba Fujairah Sports Club Stadium

There’s a new sports stadium taking shape in the UAE.

The stadium in Dibba, Fujairah will be able to host up to 10,000 fans and cost an estimated Dh100 million.

It meets the requirements of the UAE Pro League and the Asian Football Confederation to host regional championships.

Etihad Rail

The development of the railway service has been under way in the UAE for some time with the goal of connecting the country with the rest of the GCC.

Stage one is complete and operating along a 264km route from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais, transporting sulphur.

In January, it was announced that tracks were being laid for the 139-kilometre stretch connecting Ruwais with Ghuweifat on the UAE border with Saudi Arabia.

It will eventually stretch for about 1,000km from Ghuweifat to Fujairah on the UAE’s east coast.

Freight is the focus but its mandate included a potential passenger element.

A launch date for the passenger service has not yet been announced but The National was also granted rare access to part of the Abu Dhabi to Dubai line and it provides the most detailed glimpse yet of what awaits passengers.

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi

The Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is on track to open its doors in 2025, according to the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

Designed by renowned architect Frank Gehry, who is also behind the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain, the UAE site is set to be the latest and largest outpost of the Solomon R Guggenheim Foundation’s list of international museums.

The Guggenheim Abu Dhabi was first announced in 2006, and was initially meant to welcome visitors by 2012. The museum’s completion date was later pushed to 2017.

The museum aims to present global modern and contemporary art, said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi.

