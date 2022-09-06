Dubai Urban Tech District unveiled: 4,000 jobs to be created at new global centre

A new urban technology district has been unveiled in Dubai, which is set to create 4,000 jobs in green urban technology, education and training.

The Dubai Urban Tech District will be located on the Creekside of Al Jaddaf district in Dubai and will cover 140,000 square metres of built-up area.

“Dubai is best positioned to lead the urban tech transformation than any other city in the world,” said Baharash Bagherian, chief executive of URB, the company behind the Urban Tech District.

“The Urban Tech District will be a new global tech hub for urban innovation. With a total of 140,000 square metres of built-up area, it will be the world’s largest urban tech district, thus making Dubai the centre for urban innovation.”

The district will be able to host conferences, seminars, business incubation programmes, training and research sessions, as well as offer various amenities, URB said.

It said the building would also offset all its embodied carbon emissions from construction and operations.

“The district will provide opportunities for a new breed of innovative companies that require a platform to grow rapidly,” it said.

The project is estimated to commence by 2024 and will be completed in two phases by 2030, URB said.

An institute will be included, which is expected to foster the next generation of urban tech leaders.

The district will also provide opportunities to pilot new innovation, based on applied research, while driving public private partnerships, said URB.

The company, founded by Mr Bagherian, provides development management and master planning services, with a focus on net zero sustainable cities.

Other projects it is involved in include Xzero City in Kuwait, a sustainable net zero city for 100,000 residents, Alnana Smart City in Riyadh, which will house 44,000 people, and Nexgen Sustainable City in Egypt, which will have a population of 35,000 across 580 hectares.

Earlier this year, Dubai unveiled its 2040 Urban Master Plan, outlining how the emirate will be developed over the next 20 years.

The plan outlined how Dubai will be developed in a sustainable manner to be a people-led city that balances community with tourism and modernity with heritage and nature.

______________________________

Dubai Urban Master Plan — in pictures