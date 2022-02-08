Middle East megaprojects to usher in new era of public transport

The car-heavy Middle East is about to welcome in a public transport revolution as governments pledge billions in post-pandemic funding, according to a leading expert.

Khalid Alhogail, president of the International Association of Public Transport (UITP) told The National there is a hunger for a first-rate public transport service across Mena nations.

Population surges in cities, heavy traffic congestion, and public demand for more sustainable travel options are chief among the reasons for the heavy investment into the sector.

Another key factor behind the emerging interest in public transport is the private car sector losing its lustre with the price of fuel continuing to increase.

Quote The Mena area was not recognised for its public transportation options but that is going to change Khalid Alhogail, president of the International Association of Public Transport

“There is about $100 billion being invested in public transport projects in the Mena region right now,” said Mr Alhogail, who was speaking at the UITP regional congress, taking place in Dubai’s World Trade Centre on Monday.

The pandemic saw huge numbers of people working from home.

While many have already made the move back to the office, with many more expected to follow, Mr Alhogail believes people will no longer accept being stuck in heavy traffic for long periods during rush hour.

That, coupled with the expected population surge in the region’s cities, makes it the perfect time for countries across the region to invest in public transport networks, he said.

“People are realising they can save time if they take rapid public transportation options rather than get stuck in traffic,” Mr Alhogail said.