All-inclusive Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi to open this year

Luxury hotel Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi will open in the capital this year.

Located at Abu Dhabi Breakwater and housed in a giant pink-arched skyscraper that towers over the island, the new Rixos hotel will welcome guests from October.

The hotel's all-inclusive concept will start in 2023, an Accor spokesperson has confirmed to The National.

Tao Tao Beach Bar at Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi

Previously, the waterfront property was pipped to be a Fairmont hotel, but Accor will now operate it as a Rixos property, a brand that's known for it’s all-inclusive offerings. The new hotel will share facilities with the existing Fairmont Marina Residences.

Bookings are already open on Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi's website for stays from October 1, with room rates starting from $231.

The hotel will operate on a multi-board offering, with guests able to book bed and breakfast, full and half-board packages, or try an all-inclusive stay.

Inside the Arabesque arched skyscraper

Inspired by the UAE's cultural heritage of fishing and pearl diving, the five-star hotel combines regal touches with modern aesthetics.

From its waterfront perch, it offers amazing views of the Arabian Gulf and the Corniche. There's also a wide range of food and beverage offerings from restaurants, lounges, bars and food trucks. These include Tao Tao Beach Bar, The X Lounge and Italian restaurant L'Olivio.

The X Lounge at Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi

Holidaymakers checking in will be able to enjoy all the action at the hotel’s entertainment square, which will host international DJs and performers.

Sunseekers can head to the beach club for impressive views of the Abu Dhabi skyline from the comfort of a lounger and those seeking solace can unwind at the spa, which comes complete with a sprawling Turkish hammam.

Travellers can also book a stay in one of the luxury suites, where guests have access to an exclusive VIP pier bar and lounge. The Royal Suite offers the best views in the house, alongside a private lounge and dining area, two guest rooms, a private sauna and steam room.

For youngsters there's a children's pool, as well as what the hotel is calling a “spray action” pool, with water jets and hoses. Teenagers have their own space where they can get involved in PlayStation tournaments, sports contests and watch movies in a private cinema.

Children have their own kids' club, swimming pool and splasher zone.

An outdoor recreation site packed with gym facilities will help travellers make the most of the sunshine and there’s also a state-of-the-art fitness suite, wellness bar and a studio for yoga, aerobics and more.

“We are clearly seeing an increasing demand for all-inclusive resorts throughout our destinations, as the leading hospitality group in the region, we are always doing our best to meet our guest’s expectations,” said Mark Willis, chief executive of Accor India, Middle East, Africa and Turkey.

The hotel is the second Rixos hotel in Abu Dhabi, after Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island.