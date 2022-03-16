Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences: new project by Aldar has views of museum and Arabian Gulf

Aldar has announced a new development project that comes with quite the view. Called Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences by Aldar, the property will have views of the museum with its famed silvery dome as well as sweeping views of the Arabian Gulf.

The residences will be located within Saadiyat Grove and the development has an expected handover date of 2025. It will comprise 400 apartments including studios, one, two and three-bedroom apartments and five penthouses. All the units will be fitted with fixtures and built-in home appliances.

“Aldar’s vision and expertise in building the most inclusive communities resonate with Louvre Abu Dhabi’s philosophy of celebrating cultural connections. With Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences, now there is an opportunity to reside at the most inspiring cultural address in the world,” says Manuel Rabate, director of Louvre Abu Dhabi.

There will also be a lounge for residents called La Salon Detente, which will come with a 12-seat private theatre, a wellness centre, a gym with saunas, space for yoga and meditation and an indoor children’s playroom. Swimming pools, a sunset deck and garden will also offer views of the Abu Dhabi skyline.

A rendering of the lobby of the Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences by Aldar. Photo: Aldar

Even the building itself is inspired by Louvre Abu Dhabi, with art and sculptures chosen that resemble those exhibited by the museum. Bespoke residential experiences will be offered, including access to concierge services such as a chef-at-home, professional housekeeping and even a personal stylist. Pet-sitting and dog-walking services will even cater to animal owners.

Saadiyat Grove is a Dh10 billion ($2.72bn) destination on Saadiyat Island that spans an area of 242,000 square metres and will eventually feature entertainment and leisure spaces including 3,000 new residential units, two hotels and co-working spaces for new companies and start-ups.

“Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences at Saadiyat Grove is our response to the demand for a premium residence that echoes the values, quality and timelessness of the cultural powerhouse that is Abu Dhabi,” said Jonathan Emery, chief executive at Aldar Development.

“Neighbouring Guggenheim Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences represents the pinnacle of art, culture and design, tailored and delivered for the ever-discerning homeowner.

“Through our partnership with Louvre Abu Dhabi, we will build and deliver the ultimate lifestyle and product to match the world-famous institution and architectural masterpiece.”

Louvre Abu Dhabi opened its doors in November 2017 after an initial agreement was signed between France and the UAE in 2007. The museum is currently hosting an exhibition called Versailles and the World, offering a gateway to the Palace of Versailles in France, as it was in the 17th and 18th centuries.