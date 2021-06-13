Queen's birthday honours 2021: Lulu, Lemn Sissay and Prue Leith among those recognised

A wide range of figures prominent in the UK's arts and culture scenes were rewarded along with heroes and heroines of the pandemic

From left: Lulu, Lemn Sissay and Prue Leith were among those this year on Queen Elizabeth II's birthday honours list. Reuters, Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, PA via AP
Shout singer Lulu, poet Lemn Sissay and Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith are among those in the arts industries who were recognised on Queen Elizabeth II's birthday honours list this weekend.

The list, one of two announced each year, marks the British monarch's official birthday by rewarding various individuals with national or dynastic orders, or decorations and medals. It recognises "outstanding achievements" of people across the UK.

This year, it was dominated by heroes and heroines of the pandemic, particularly those who played a key role in rolling out the Covid vaccines in Britain.

But there were also myriad prominent figures from the UK's arts and culture fields honoured, alongside Sissay, Leith and Lulu, who was born Marie McDonald McLaughlin Lawrie.

British poet of Ethiopian descent Lemn Sissay. Photo: Aida Muluneh

Leith enters the most senior ranks of the Order of the British Empire, as she's been given a damehood, alongside sculptor Phyllida Barlow, pianist Imogen Cooper and Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Philips, a choreographer and theatre director.

Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce, who played The High Sparrow in Game of Thrones and who is set to take over the role of Prince Philip in hit TV show The Crown, has been knighted.

Within the music world, Scottish singer Lulu has been made a commander of the Order of the British Empire, for her services to music, entertainment and charity, having received an OBE in 2000.

Singer-songwriter Alison Moyet, famous for tunes such as Invisible and It Won't Be Long, was awarded an MBE for services to music, while Skunk Anansie frontwoman Skin, whose real name is Deborah Ann Dyer, received an OBE.

Engelbert Humperdinck is given an MBE. Getty Images / AFP

Engelbert Humperdinck, who was born Arnold George Dorsey, has received an MBE, and Halle Orchestra chief executive John Heath Summers and cellist Julian Lloyd Webber have each been given OBEs.

In literary circles, Sissay, who got an OBE for services to literature and charity, is in good company. Nigerian-born short story and novel writer Irenosen Okojie is now an MBE, while British historical author Philippa Gregory, who wrote the award-winning novel The Other Boleyn Girl, received a CBE for services to literature and charity in the UK and the Gambia.

Margaret Busby, Britain's first black female publisher, received a CBE, while children's authors Lauren Child, known for the Charlie and Lola picture books, and David Almond, were rewarded with a CBE and OBE, respectively.

In the arts, the writer and potter Edmund de Waal also received a CBE, as did Bristol photographer Martin Parr.

London gallerist Sadie Coles was made an OBE, as was Montserrat-​born British sculptor Veronica Ryan.

Published: June 13, 2021 01:12 PM

