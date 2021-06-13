Queen Elizabeth II enjoys 'mini Trooping the Colour' birthday parade in Windsor, fresh from welcoming G7 leaders

The parade, which featured a fly past from the Red Arrows, took place to mark the Queen's official birthday

Fresh from charming leaders at the G7 summit, Queen Elizabeth II was back at her residence at Windsor Castle on Saturday to view a military parade to mark her official birthday.

The monarch, 95, sat on a dais to watch the ceremony that, despite ongoing social distancing restrictions, did not disappoint on the pomp and pageantry front.

The ceremony was a gift from the Household Division of army regiments, which has a close affinity with the monarch. It featured soldiers who have played an integral role in the Covid-19 response, as well as those who have been serving on military operations. She was seen beaming from ear to ear as the nine planes of the Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows flew past in formation and let loose their red, white and blue smoke.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JUNE 12: A general view as Queen Elizabeth II attends a military ceremony in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle to mark her Official Birthday on June 12, 2020 at Windsor Castle on June 12, 2021 in Windsor, England. Trooping of the Colour has marked the Official Birthday of the Sovereign for over 260 years and it has been agreed once again that in line with government advice The Queen’s Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form. This years parade is formed by soldiers who have played an integral role in the NHS’ COVID-19 response, as well as those who have been serving on military operations overseas. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
A military ceremony in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle to mark the queen's official birthday on June 12, 2020. Getty Images

The traditional Trooping the Colour ceremony is normally staged in London and features hundreds of servicemen and women and thousands of spectators. However, for the second year running, that was not possible and it was a slimmed-down affair in the grounds of Windsor Castle, which is around 44 kilometres west of the capital.

Dubbed a mini Trooping the Colour, it featured soldiers in ceremonial scarlet coats and bearskin hats. The servicemen and women on parade numbered almost 275, with 70 horses, compared with the 85 soldiers who took part in the ceremony last summer. A small handful of seated guests lined part of the quadrangle — a change from last year when only the military were present.

The ceremony originated from traditional preparations for battle. The colours — or flags — were “trooped,” or carried down the lines of soldiers, so they could be seen and recognised in battle.

Lieutenant Colonel Guy Stone, who planned the queen’s official birthday celebrations in Windsor Castle’s quadrangle, said he wanted to create a “memorable and uplifting day” for the monarch.

The ceremony took place a couple of months after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, whose funeral also took place at Windsor Castle. He would have celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday, June 10.

Though she has been mourning the loss of her husband of 73 years, the queen has carried on performing her duties, including delivering a government-scripted speech to mark the new session of parliament.

Read More

From left: Brigitte Macron, Carrie Johnson and Kate Middleton at the G7 royal reception. GettyG7 summit fashion: Jill Biden, Kate Middleton, Carrie Johnson and Brigitte Macron dress up for royal reception

Queen Elizabeth II given new 'Duke of Edinburgh' rose to mark Prince Philip's 100th birthday

On Friday, she was the star turn at a reception with the G7 leaders and their spouses at the Eden Project, a futuristic botanical garden housed inside domes that features the world’s largest indoor rainforest.

She drew laughter from her guests as she chided them during a group photo session: “Are you supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying yourself?”

Though the queen's actual birthday is on April 26, she celebrates another one in June when the British weather — it is hoped — is more conducive to outdoor celebrations. It's a royal tradition that goes back to 1748 and the reign of King George II, whose actual birthday was in November.

One of the major parts of the queen's official birthday is her award of honours to those deemed to have made a positive contribution to society.

Published: June 13, 2021 08:11 AM

