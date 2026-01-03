Oil prices set to face limited impact after US attack on Venezuela

Oil prices are likely to experience a limited impact following the US's attack on Venezuela on Saturday, according to industry experts.

Giovanni Staunovo, a strategist at the Swiss bank UBS, said although it was a bit too early to make a call, exports and production from Venezuela came under downward pressure following the US oil tanker blockade and the risk is that this trend could continue.

Vandana Hari, chief executive of Singapore-based Vanda Insights, said the immediate implications for the oil market are minimal — "not much beyond another uptick in the Venezuela risk premium".

The US has struck Venezuela and captured its ‍President Nicolas Maduro, ‍who has been taken out of the ⁠country, President Donald Trump said on Saturday.

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along ⁠with his wife, captured ​and flown out of ‍the country," Mr Trump said in a Truth Social ⁠post.

The Venezuela government ⁠in its statement said the goal of the attack is for the US to take possession of the country's oil and minerals. It added that the US "will not succeed" in taking the resources. The US has accused Venezuela of aiding in the trafficking of narcotics.

The Trump administration has stepped up a campaign against the country’s oil exports through a maritime blockade.

"The attacks in Venezuela are not targeting oil facilities directly. But the previous attacks on ships and latest sanctions/blockade were already causing production to fall by around 25 per cent," Amrita Sen, an analyst at market intelligence company Energy Aspects, told The National.

"The impact on oil prices won’t be severe due to the large expected stockbuilds but unplanned outages in Venezuela, Russia and Kazakhstan are mounting, which will chip away at these builds."

Multiple explosions heard in Venezuela’s capital Caracas 00:43

Mr Trump has announced a “blockade” of Venezuelan oil, expanded sanctions and staged more than two dozen strikes on vessels that the US alleges were involved in trafficking drugs in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean ⁠Sea.

Oil prices edged lower on Friday, the first day of trading in 2026, after logging their worst annual performance in six years.

Venezuela, home to the world's biggest proven oil reserves, produces 1.1 million barrels of crude a day, with most of it going to China and India, Rystad Energy analysis shows. Although the volume is small in terms of global trade flows, representing about 1 per cent, but the quality is unique as more than 67 per cent of the output is heavy, it added.

Amena Bakr, head of Opec+ and Middle East research at Kpler, an independent global commodities trade intelligence company, said the market is underestimating the impact of geopolitical risk to some extent and that’s why there hasn't been a build of a large premium in the price.

But it’s important to note that this is happening at a time when the market is oversupplied, so there are a lot less concerns over the loss of some supply, she added.

“Oil prices over the past few days traded up slightly at $61 because of geopolitical risk in Venezuela and also the attacks from Ukraine on Russian facilities … so I do expect a small increase in the price when markets open if the geopolitical risk remains high,” Ms Bakr said.

“The issue with Venezuelan outages is rated to the quality of the crude. Heavy Venezuelan crude isn’t easily replaced by lighter grades, substitutes tend to cost more and could put upward pressure on refined product pricing. Overall, the impact on markets is muted for the time being.”

This is happening at a time when the market is oversupplied, so there are a lot less concerns over the loss of some supply

head of Opec+ and Middle East research, Kpler

Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial, said things are likely to turn more volatile for energy markets as traders would be eyeing the Sunday night open for WTI and Brent prices.

"Historically, oil prices have tended to show a gap during times of geopolitical uncertainty. As an instance during, the US strike on Iranian underground nuclear facilities last year, oil prices spiked by as much as 7 per cent during the initial market open session. Similar kinds of moves have happened during the past cycles as well," he added.

In terms of actual demand and supply, Venezuela’s current contribution to the global energy supply is miniscule, Mr Valecha pointed out. The worst-case disruption of 0.7 to 1 million barrels per day (mbpd) out of the total energy supply of 100 mbpd is small, he said.

However, for energy market participants, the biggest fear is further escalation in the crisis, which could see involvement of more players in the region. For Venezuela, it counts Iran as one of its main trading partners and natural allies.

In terms of specific numbers, during the past Middle Eastern geopolitical crisis, the average risk premium discounted by markets is in the range of $10+/barrel, Mr Valecha informed.

It is hard to find a single goal for the threats against Venezuela’s leadership, Robin Mills chief executive of Qamar Energy and author of The Myth of the Oil Crisis, wrote in a recent op-ed for The National.

There are five obvious reasons for the US to pick a fight: drugs, migration, anti-socialism, demonstrating regional political dominance – and oil, he said.

"Most of Venezuela’s 750,000 barrels per day of oil exports go to China. Iran also talks of co-operation with Caracas and has sent light oil to blend with Venezuela’s heavy crude, but otherwise can do little to help. Still, such allies make it easy to paint Venezuela as a foothold for US adversaries in the Americas," Mr Mills added.

"Nationalisation, loss of skilled staff, sabotage and theft, inadequate maintenance and investment and, most recently, US sanctions, have wrecked what was Latin America’s strongest petroleum industry. It now provides less than 1 per cent of global production."

