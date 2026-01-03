How US forces could have captured President Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the US had captured Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro after launching an attack on the country.

“Details to follow. There will be a news conference,” Mr Trump announced.

If the US did pull off the capture of Mr Maduro and his wife, it would almost certainly have followed one of many hard-learned playbooks, all reliant on intelligence penetration rather than brute force.

Here are three of the most plausible scenarios:

Inside job

The first, and least dramatic, is an inside job. In this scenario, Mr Maduro was not overpowered but quietly abandoned.

Senior figures within Venezuela’s security or military apparatus may have withdrawn protection, restricted his movements or provided access and timing to US operators.

Authoritarian systems often collapse this way: loyalty erodes under sanctions, fear of prosecution and elite infighting. When the centre weakens, survival instincts take over. The precedent is Panama's Manuel Noriega, whose isolation by insiders in 1989 paved the way for his removal by US forces.

If the US did pull off the capture of Mr Maduro and his wife, it would almost certainly have followed one of many hard-learned playbooks, all reliant on intelligence penetration rather than brute force. Getty Images

Swift raid

The second possibility is a decapitation raid: a short, sharp, special operations assault on a known location, followed by immediate extraction.

This would require precise, real-time intelligence on Mr Maduro’s whereabouts, temporary control or suppression of air space and overwhelming speed to avoid a wider confrontation in Caracas.

The US has executed such operations before, most notably the 2011 raid in Pakistan that killed Osama bin Laden, a high-risk, high-pay-off mission that would have been politically explosive had anything gone wrong.

US president Barack Obama and members of the national security team receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House in May 2011. Photo: The White House

The lure

The third scenario is deception and lure. Rather than a palace being stormed, Mr Maduro may have believed he was entering a safe setting, mediation talks, medical travel or a negotiated transfer, only to be detained once vulnerable.

This approach minimises violence and avoids street unrest, but hinges on trust that evaporates at the last moment.

For some leaders, travel and negotiations are moments of maximum exposure. Once they step outside their fortified inner circle, protection thins, jurisdiction shifts and leverage disappears.

What unites all three scenarios is not firepower but preparation: months or years of intelligence work, human sources close to power, and flawless timing.

