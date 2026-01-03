Trump says Venezuela's President Maduro 'captured' and flown out with his wife in US operation

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the US had captured Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro after launching an attack on the country.

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country," he wrote on social media platform TruthSocial.

"This operation was done in conjunction with US Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a news conference," Mr Trump added.

Explosions rocked the city of Caracus on Saturday. Reuters

In an audio statement to Venezuela's state TV, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said the government did not know Mr Maduro's whereabouts.

Venezuela declared a state of emergency and said it rejects “military aggression” ⁠by ​the US.

Attacks ‍took ‍place in ⁠the capital, Caracas, and the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira, had earlier said, prompting Mr Maduro ⁠to ​declare a ‍state of emergency and ⁠call ‌on ⁠social and political forces ⁠to “activate mobilisation plans”.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro with his wife Cilia Flores. The country's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said the government did not know Mr Maduro's whereabouts. AFP

The Venezuelan National Armed Forces and police are “deployed to guarantee sovereignty and peace”, the presidency had said.

“President Nicolas Maduro has ordered all national defence plans to be implemented at the appropriate time and under the appropriate circumstances.”

The US “will not succeed” in taking resources, the Venezuelan government added.

The US Federal Aviation Authority said it had banned US commercial flights in Venezuela's airspace due to "ongoing military activity" before the explosions.

Venezuelan forces in Caracas. EPA

The US embassy in Bogota warned citizens against travelling to Venezuela, and told those inside the country to "shelter in place" and leave as soon as it is safe to do so. In 2019, the US withdrew all diplomatic personnel from Caracas and suspended consular services.

Mr Trump has repeatedly promised ‍land operations in Venezuela. He has not publicly detailed his aims but ⁠has privately pressured Mr Maduro to flee the nation.

The US has created a major military build-up in the region, including an aircraft carrier, warships and advanced fighter jets stationed in the Caribbean.

Mr Trump has announced a blockade of Venezuelan oil, expanded sanctions and staged more than two dozen strikes on vessels that the US alleges were involved in trafficking drugs in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean ⁠Sea.

Last week, he said the US had “hit” an area in Venezuela ‍where boats are loaded with drugs – the first known time Washington has carried ⁠out land ‌operations in Venezuela since the pressure campaign began.

