Iran, Russia and China condemn US actions in Venezuela

Iran, Russia and China condemned the US raid on Caracas that resulted in Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife being extracted from the country.

US President Donald Trump announced the operation in a Truth Social post in the early hours of Saturday. He said at a later press conference that the US would “run” the country until it can ensure a “safe, proper and judicious transition”. Mr Maduro and his wife are expected to appear in a US court on several charges, including drug trafficking.

Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned the operation, saying Caracas had the right to defend itself – though it did not address the capture of Mr Maduro. Venezuela and Iran are long-time allies.

Donald Trump says US will 'run' Venezuela 01:41

Russia condemned what it described as “armed aggression” against its ally. A Russian Foreign Ministry statement said it was now important to prevent further escalation and seek dialogue.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres “is deeply alarmed” by the situation is Venezuela, his spokesman said. Mr Guterres added that the action “has potential worrying implications for the region” and the “developments constitute a dangerous precedent”.

And China's Foreign Ministry said the “hegemonic” action violated international law and threatened peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Colombia, Venezuela's neighbour, also expressed “deep concern” over the strikes. President Gustavo Petro – who has frequently locked horns with Mr Trump and whom the US President has accused of involvement in the regional drug trade – made an “urgent call for de-escalation, exhorting all involved parties to refrain from actions that deepen the confrontation”.

Multiple explosions heard in Venezuela’s capital Caracas 00:43

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, another frequent opponent of Mr Trump, said the US actions “cross an unacceptable line”. “Attacking countries, in flagrant violation of international law, is the first step toward a world of violence, chaos, and instability, where the law of the strongest prevails over multilateralism,” he wrote on X.

Mexico “energetically” condemned the US actions, calling urgently for respect of international law. President Claudia Sheinbaum in a post on X quoted the UN Charter, saying member states “shall refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State”. During an interview with Fox News following Mr Maduro's capture, Mr Trump said that “something's going to have to be done with Mexico”, adding Ms Sheinbaum was “frightened” of the cartels that run the country.

Democratic politicians also heaped scorn on the decision to capture Mr Maduro, and even some members of Mr Trump's own party blasted him over the decision.

“Americans disgust with our own government’s never ending military aggression and support of foreign wars is justified because we are forced to pay for it and both parties, Republicans and Democrats, always keep the Washington military machine funded and going,” said Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a former Trump ally who has grown more vocally opposed to the President. “This is what many in Maga [Make America Great Again] thought they voted to end. Boy were we wrong.”

Europe's leaders offered a mixed reaction. Kaja Kallas, the European Union's foreign policy chief said that "the EU has repeatedly stated that Mr Maduro lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition. Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be respected. We call for restraint."

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that while Madrid did not recognise the legitimacy of Mr Maduro, nor did it condone his removal and considered it a breach of international law.

Others, however, praised the US actions.

Venezuelan Nobel laureate Maria Corina Machado said in a statement to her countrymen that “the hour of freedom has arrived”.

“The hour has arrived for popular sovereignty and national sovereignty reign in our country,” she said. “We will enact order, free the political prisoners, build an exceptional country and bring our children home.”

Argentina's President Javier Milei described Mr Maduro as a “drug trafficker-murderer” who “contaminated the region with spies and subversive activities”.

“I agree with what the US did and if they need my help, they will have it,” he told CNN.

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, who like Mr Milei is a close ally of Mr Trump, post an older video featuring a strident Mr Maduro telling an audience that Mr Bukele would “wither away”. Next to the video, Mr Bukele posted a picture of Mr Maduro, blindfolded and handcuffed, being transported to the US.

