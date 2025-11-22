Maga star Marjorie Taylor Greene resigns from US Congress

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a standard bearer for the Make America Great Again movement who was once an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, announced on Friday she is resigning from Congress.

Her shock announcement comes a week after Mr Trump turned on Ms Greene, dubbing her a “traitor” after she criticised his delay in releasing the Epstein files. He had said he would not support her in next year's midterm elections.

In a video posted online, the 51-year-old congresswoman from Georgia elected in 2020 said she had “always been despised in Washington DC and never fit in.”

Ms Greene said she did not want her supporters and family to endure “a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms.

“I will be resigning from office with my last day being January 5, 2026,” she said.

Ms Greene said she had been targeted by death threats after Mr Trump called her “wacky” and levelled other criticisms against her.

Ms Greene's announcement is the clearest sign yet of a growing split in Maga world, in churn over strong Democratic victories in this month's off-year elections, and Mr Trump's chummy White House meeting earlier on Friday with New York's mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

The movement has been particularly riven over Trump's flip-flop on the case of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, whose web of contacts allegedly included several American elites.

“Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for,” Ms Greene said.

It Was Just an Accident Director: Jafar Panahi Stars: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi, Hadis Pakbaten, Majid Panahi, Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr Rating: 4/5

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 Power: 503hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 685Nm at 2,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Price: from Dh850,000 On sale: now

EA Sports FC 25 Developer: EA Vancouver, EA Romania

Publisher: EA Sports

Consoles: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4&5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Rating: 3.5/5

Landfill in numbers • Landfill gas is composed of 50 per cent methane • Methane is 28 times more harmful than Co2 in terms of global warming • 11 million total tonnes of waste are being generated annually in Abu Dhabi • 18,000 tonnes per year of hazardous and medical waste is produced in Abu Dhabi emirate per year • 20,000 litres of cooking oil produced in Abu Dhabi’s cafeterias and restaurants every day is thrown away • 50 per cent of Abu Dhabi’s waste is from construction and demolition

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Wicked: For Good Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater Rating: 4/5

Day 1, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Dimuth Karunaratne had batted with plenty of pluck, and no little skill, in getting to within seven runs of a first-day century. Then, while he ran what he thought was a comfortable single to mid-on, his batting partner Dinesh Chandimal opted to stay at home. The opener was run out by the length of the pitch. Stat of the day - 1 One six was hit on Day 1. The boundary was only breached 18 times in total over the course of the 90 overs. When it did arrive, the lone six was a thing of beauty, as Niroshan Dickwella effortlessly clipped Mohammed Amir over the square-leg boundary. The verdict Three wickets down at lunch, on a featherbed wicket having won the toss, and Sri Lanka’s fragile confidence must have been waning. Then Karunaratne and Chandimal's alliance of precisely 100 gave them a foothold in the match. Dickwella’s free-spirited strokeplay meant the Sri Lankans were handily placed at 227 for four at the close.

Usain Bolt's time for the 100m at major championships 2008 Beijing Olympics 9.69 seconds 2009 Berlin World Championships 9.58 2011 Daegu World Championships Disqualified 2012 London Olympics 9.63 2013 Moscow World Championships 9.77 2015 Beijing World Championships 9.79 2016 Rio Olympics 9.81 2017 London World Championships 9.95

JAPAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Masaaki Higashiguchi, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo, Tomoaki Makino, Maya Yoshida, Sho Sasaki, Hiroki Sakai, Sei Muroya, Genta Miura, Takehiro Tomiyasu

Midfielders: Toshihiro Aoyama, Genki Haraguchi, Gaku Shibasaki, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Shoya Nakajima, Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, Ritsu Doan

Forwards: Yuya Osako, Takuma Asano, Koya Kitagawa

White hydrogen: Naturally occurring hydrogen

Chromite: Hard, metallic mineral containing iron oxide and chromium oxide

Ultramafic rocks: Dark-coloured rocks rich in magnesium or iron with very low silica content

Ophiolite: A section of the earth’s crust, which is oceanic in nature that has since been uplifted and exposed on land

Olivine: A commonly occurring magnesium iron silicate mineral that derives its name for its olive-green yellow-green colour

RESULTS Argentina 4 Haiti 0 Peru 2 Scotland 0 Panama 0 Northern Ireland 0

MATCH INFO Group B Bayern Munich v Tottenham, midnight (Thursday)

Skoda Superb Specs Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol Power: 190hp Torque: 320Nm Price: From Dh147,000 Available: Now

The Buckingham Murders Starring: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Prabhleen Sandhu Director: Hansal Mehta Rating: 4 / 5

What She Ate: Six Remarkable Women & the Food That Tells Their Stories

Laura Shapiro

Fourth Estate

Indian construction workers stranded in Ajman with unpaid dues

While you're here Gillian Duncan: Rescuers work to save cats from Mina Plaza before demolition on Friday

The specs: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Price, base: Dh399,999

Engine: Supercharged 6.2-litre V8

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 707hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 875Nm @ 4,800rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 16.8L / 100km (estimate)

The%20specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E261hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E400Nm%20at%201%2C750-4%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10.5L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C999%20(VX%20Luxury)%3B%20from%20Dh149%2C999%20(VX%20Black%20Gold)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A